Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: Sai will go to chavan niwas with virat, Bhawani kaku will welcome her | Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: Sai will take Uturn on her decision, will go to Chauhan residence with Virat; Kaku will welcome

New Delhi: You have seen so far in the TV serial ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ that Virat realizes his mistakes and apologizes to Sai, but Sai does not forgive him. Virat repeatedly asks her to come home but Sai Chauhan refuses to come to the residence and agrees to go to Pulkit’s house.

Ashwini will threaten Pakhi

Today you will see that Virat will tell Pakhi the truth, in which Ashwini will come to the room with Virat’s food and will get red with anger seeing Pakhi there. Ashwini’s anger will explode on Pakhi and she will ask Pakhi to stay away from Virat. On the other hand, Sai’s condition will be better than before and she will be ready to go home with Pulkit.

Sai will be discharged from the hospital

Sai gets discharged from the hospital. Virat once again requests Sai to go home with him but Sai refuses. Sai tells how much she has been hurt by Virat’s behavior. Sai asks Pulkit to go with him. But after thinking a lot, Sai Chauhan asks to go to the residence. Hearing this, Virat’s face blossoms.

Kaku will welcome

Sai further says that she will go to Chauhan residence and take her belongings and go to Pulkit’s house. Virat forbids Sai not to come there just to get the goods. But Sai says that she will go home and bring her own belongings. In the coming episodes you will see that everyone will be happy to see Sai in the house, Bhavani will also perform Sai’s aarti.

