Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: Sai will have an accident after leaving home, Virat will be shocked

Today, tremendous drama will be seen in the serial ‘Gum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’. Virat will ask the opposite questions to Sai, due to which Sai will leave the house after getting upset and she will have an accident.

#Ghum #Hai #Kisikey #Pyaar #Meiin #Spoiler #Alert #Sai #accident #leaving #home #Virat #shocked