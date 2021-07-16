Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: Virat gets angry with Pakhi after learning about Sai’s injury Mohit and Ashwini question Pakhi about her rude behavior | Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: Pakhi threatens to leave the house, Virat will burn seeing Ajinkya and Sai together

New Delhi: In the TV serial ‘Gum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’, you have seen so far that Sai is very happy about her surprise birthday party. She wants Pakhi to also attend her birthday. So she goes to Pakhi but an argument ensues between the two and Sai gets hurt in the tussle. At the same time, Virat also reaches there.

Virat will tell the truth to Pakhi

Today you will see, Virat gets upset seeing the blood on Sai’s face. Virat vents his anger on Pakhi, Pakhi also starts narrating to Sai, on which Virat tells Pakhi to keep quiet. Sai goes in front of the family members with an injury and everyone gets upset seeing the injury on her forehead. Virat tells that this injury is due to Pakhi.

Pakhi will threaten to leave the house

Virat is favoring Sai, only then Pakhi comes down and starts giving her explanation. Sai tells everyone to forget everything and enjoy the party, but Pakhi starts telling Sai again. Half the family members support Sai and half the family members support Pakhi. Ashwini and Virat tell Pakhi a lot. Pakhi threatens to leave the house.

Ajinkya will reach Sai’s party

Saying distracts everyone from the fight and moves towards cutting the cake and feeds everyone the cake. In the upcoming episodes, you will see that Ajinkya along with some of his college friends will also come on Sai’s birthday. Virat will be jealous once seeing Ajinkya and Sai together.

