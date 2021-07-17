Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: Virat Will be angry after seeing ajinkya At home, Pakhi will Instigate virat |

New Delhi: In the TV serial ‘Gum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’, you have seen so far that Sai goes to call Pakhi and Sai gets hurt in a scuffle. Pakhi, Virat and Sai fight after coming down. Sai tells everyone to forget everything and enjoy the birthday.

Virat will taunt Pakhi

Virat brings a gift for Sai and tries to talk about his heart but is unable to speak. All the family members sit at the dinner table but on the other hand Pakhi goes to her room with bread butter. Everyone in the house asks Pakhi to eat together. Virat taunts Pakhi Fight.

Virat will make modak for Sai

Sai once again thanks Virat and seeks Virat’s blessings. Sai once again asks Pakhi to eat food and Pakhi agrees. Virat makes Modak for Sai and Sai doesn’t get happy knowing this. Sai remembers his father. Bhavani says that she asks to serve food, all the family members are shocked to know this.

Sai’s friends will enter

After having dinner, the doorbell of the house rings and Sai’s college friends come inside the house. Sai feels that Virat has called his friends but Ajinkya tells that Virat did not call him. In the next episode you will see, Bhavani asks Virat about Ajinkya. Virat will be shocked to see the closeness of Sai and Ajinkya.

Pakhi will take advantage of the opportunity

Virat will advise Ajinkya to stay away from Sai. At the same time, Sai will not be able to understand that Virat does not like Ajinkya at all. There Pakhi will understand this. Pakhi will take advantage of this opportunity. Virat’s ears will fill against Pakhi, Sai and Ajinkya. Pakhi will raise questions on Sai and Ajinkya’s relationship.

