Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: Virat Will Be Furious After Seeing Ajinkya Into His Room | Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: Virat will be furious after seeing Ajinkya in the room, questions raised on Sai’s character

New Delhi: In the TV serial ‘Gum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’, you have seen so far that Pakhi decides to do a job, Sai also supports Pakhi. It is shown in the show that Sai’s health starts deteriorating.

Sai will get taunted if his health deteriorates

Today you will see that Virat gets worried about Sai’s ill health and takes care of him. Sai asks Pakhi for tea, on which Pakhi taunts her. Bhavani also narrates things to Sai. Sai tells that she is unwell. Ninad scolds Pakhi when Sai leaves. Pakhi says that she does not want to be with Sai.

Ajinkya will reach home

His friend Ajinkya reaches home to meet Sai. Seeing Ajinkya in the house, Pakhi weaves a trick in her mind and she sends Ajinkya to Sai’s room. Virat also returns home. Bhavani tells that Ajinkya has come to the house to meet her. Pakhi works to add ghee to the fire.

Virat will cross the limits in anger

In the upcoming episodes, you will see that Virat will get angry seeing Ajinkya in his room and grab his collar and take him out of the room. Not only this, he will also point fingers at Sai’s character.

