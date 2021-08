Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: Virat will plead with Sai with folded hands, will ask to take his own life

‘Gum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ (Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin) will return home today. Virat will tease the matter of leaving Sai’s house, on which all the family members refuse Sai to do so. Virat will plead with Sai with folded hands.

