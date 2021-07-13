Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert:Pakhi will push Sai, Virat will be furious after watching Sai Blood | Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: Pakhi will push Sai hard, Virat will get furious after seeing the injury on his forehead

New Delhi: Till now you have seen in the TV serial ‘Gum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ that Sai (Sai ​​Birthday) is very angry that Virat has forgotten her birthday and Virat also does nothing to harass her. Leaves no stone unturned. Sai gets very sad remembering her Baba.

Sai’s Surprise Birthday Party

Today you will see that Virat will make preparations for Sai’s birthday with pomp and will also call the goddess home. Everyone gets ready at home before Sai arrives. Virat asks everyone to behave well in the house. Everyone in the house starts talking about the expenses incurred in the party, then Bhavani says that if she had known that it would cost so much, she would have cooked food for everyone herself. Hearing this, everyone’s face blossoms and everyone starts praising their hand made food.

Sai will be emotional

Pakhi refuses to attend the party on the pretext of headache. Shivani calls him a liar, on which the rest of the house starts telling lies to Shivani. Virat once again explains to the family members. In this, Sai returns from college. The family members surprise Sai together and Sai becomes emotional after seeing this.

Pakhi will push Sai

Bhavani tells that no one in the house knew that today is the birthday of Sai (Sai ​​Surprise Birthday Party), so Virat gathered everyone and planned this surprise. Pakhi will get emotional seeing Virat’s love for Sai. In the next episode you will see that Sai will go to call Pakhi. Pakhi will push Sai and Sai will get hurt. Seeing this, Virat will be furious.

