Giannis Antetokounmpo triple-double helps Bucks beat Celtics



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Giannis Antetocunampo had already picked up his dribble and spent half the Eurostep when he realized he had no place to take the ball.

Instead of trying an off-balance shot or passing it to a well-guarded teammate, the two-time NBA MVP flicked the ball over the backboard, then followed it up to the rim for a slam dunk.

“What did I see? I had the ball and I was, ‘Oh, nonsense. I’m stuck,'” Antetocunumpo said after recording his second career post-season triple-double to take the Milwaukee Box to 101. The Boston Celtics have won 89 games in Game 1 of their second round series on Sunday.

“I threw it on the backboard,” he said. “I’m lucky enough that God has blessed me with the ability to jump. I had a good jump to get it again and I was able to finish the play.”

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Antetocanumpo had 24 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists as the defending NBA champions swiped home-court advantage in the best-of-seven series. (He doesn’t get any help to pass the ball to himself.)

“It’s just pure talent, just pure instinct,” said box coach Mike Budenholzer. “He’s a great player. He does things that are unique and special and timely. It’s a drama where you’re glad he’s by our side.”

Jrue Holiday had 25 points and 10 rebounds, and Bobby Portis had 15 points and 11 boards for the box, who returned to TD Garden for Game 2 on Tuesday night.

Jason Tatum had 21 points and Jillian Brown had 12 points, but the two Boston stars combined to score 10 for 31. Al Harford added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Celtics, who shot 50 3-pointers, made 18, and shot 33% off the floor as a team.

“Offensively, not our best night. I thought we had enough guards,” said Celtics coach Ime Udoka. “Losing a 12-point game is good for us when we shoot very badly.

After shutting down Kevin Durant and Kiri Irving in the Brooklyn Nets’ four-game sweep, Boston couldn’t stop Antetokunumpo – even the green-haired defensive player of the year Marcus Smart suffered a shoulder injury.

Antetokunampo scored eight Milwaukee points in a row at the end of the first half to give them a two-point lead at the break. Boston were seven in the final minutes of the third quarter before the Bucket had gone without more than four minutes when Box scored 11 of the next 14 points – including a strange all-op from the Greek freak that gave Milwaukee a 94-78 lead.

“I can’t do it. I don’t even think about trying,” Holiday said. “He has a great nickname.”

Boston have won 26 of their last 32 games in the regular season and are the only team to have swept the first round playoff series. Now Milwaukee has won four in a row, winning the last three in the first round to beat the Bulls in five games.

The Celtics led eight before Milwaukee scored the last 10 points of the first quarter. Antetokunampo scored the last six goals of the half to give the box a 56-48 lead at the break.

“It should hit a little bit,” Harford said. “We have a chance to learn from this game now, see how we can get better as a team and come out on Tuesday.”

That’s smart

Smart jumps off the floor at 1:12 left in the first half, his right arm dangling beside him in obvious pain, after taking a swipe of the lane from Javon Carter.

The team said at halftime that Smart had a “stinger” on his shoulder and a right quad wound. Coming out of the tunnel early in the second half, he got a big cheer and finished with 10 points and six assists in 33 minutes.

“He took a few hits,” Udoka said. “I think the quad has bothered him more than the shoulder. But he’s going to play through a lot.”

In the middle of the third quarter, Robert Williams III went down to midcourt after hitting the groin. He went to the tunnel but came back after the time was up.

Tip-INS

The box was without Chris Middleton, who is expected to miss at least two games with a sprained medical collateral ligament in his left knee. George Hill also sat outside with a tight stomach. … Vodka successfully challenged a third-quarter foul call against Grant Williams after Grayson Allen spread to the floor after a 3-point effort. … 1 shot for 6 in the third quarter.