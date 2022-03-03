Sports

Giants add a second women to coaching staff; release Kyle Rudolph

1 day ago
The New York Giants have added a second woman to their coaching staff, leaving veteran Kyle Rudolph to clear the cap space for free agency.

Rudolph confirmed his release in a tweet.

New coach Brian Double announced Wednesday that Angela Baker has joined her staff as the inaugural recipient of the Rosie Brown Minority Coaching Fellowship. Baker will be the aggressive quality control coach.

The fellowship is named in honor of Hall of Famer Rosie Brown, arguably the best offensive lineman in Giants history.

Shortly after Joe replaced Judge, Double hired Laura Young as director of the coaching operations team. He worked with her in Buffalo.

DoubleCad hires Knox as offensive assistant / game manager.

A former receiver, Baker spent the 2021 season at Redland University as a defensive quality control coach. He works with kickers and punters.

New York Giants head coach Brian Double speaks during a press conference at the NFL Football Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

New York Giants head coach Brian Double speaks during a press conference at the NFL Football Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
(AP Photo / Michael Conroy)

In the spring of 2020, Baker spent three weeks with the Cleveland Browns coaching staff as part of the NFL’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship Program.

Baker was a seven-time Women’s Football Alliance (WFA) All-American when competing for the Pittsburgh Passion women’s professional football team as a slot receiver. He graduated from Slippery Rock with a minor degree in Physical Activity and Fitness Management and Coaching.

Knox has spent the 2020 season with the Giants as a football data and innovation intern.

Rudolph, who has played one season with the Giants since being signed as a free agent, thanked the Giants fans and owners and acknowledged (4-13) that the season did not go as planned.

The Giants started on the ্যাপ 12 million salary cap this month. The release of 32-year-old Rudolph will create a cap space of $ 5 million.

Rudolph made 26 catches and a touchdown in 257 yards in his 11th season. The former Minnesota Vikings were signed to help the offensive line with its blocking, but the line was damaged due to injury and the ongoing game struggles all season.

