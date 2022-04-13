Giants’ Alyssa Nakken becomes 1st MLB female coach on field



SAN FRANCISCO – Alyssa Naken was working hard in the batting cage, just steps away from the dugout, when the call came: The San Francisco Giants needed to coach her at first base.

He quickly took off his sweatshirt, grabbed his number 92 jersey, and found a bright orange batting helmet.

Minutes later, Nakken made history as the first female coach on the field in a regular-season game when she secured her place in Tuesday night’s 13-2 win over San Diego.

“I think we’re all inspired by what we do on a daily basis and I think, yes, it carries a bit more weight because of the visibility, obviously it has a historical nature,” he said. “But again, that’s my job.”

Nakken took over as the Giants’ first base coach in the third innings after sacking Antoine Richardson.

When he was announced as Richardson’s successor, Nakken received a warm congratulation from the crowd at Oracle Park and a congratulatory handshake from Eric Hosmer, the Padres’ first baseman.

“Right now I’m thinking back to the moment, I’m reflecting on someone who needed to go out, we needed a coach for the first base coach, our first base coach was dropped, I’ve been training as the first base coach for the last few years and Antoine I have worked with, so what I have been hired to do is support these staff and this team, “said Nakken.

The Baseball Hall of Fame was also ready. His helmet is already on its way to the temple in Cooperstown, New York.

San Francisco manager Gabe Kepler said Naken was “ready for the moment” while working with Richardson and others.

“So this is not a foreign place for him on the field. He does a lot of good things that are not seen,” he said. “So it’s nice to be in the spotlight and see him do it on the field.”

Nakken is an assistant coach who works extensively with baseballing and outfield defense. He watches games from an indoor batting cage near the steps of the dugout – and wears a giants jersey nearby if he needs to.

And on an instant Tuesday night, he was needed.

Rachel Balkovic became the first woman to join a minor league major league baseball team four days after the 31-year-old Nakken took to the field. He guided the Tampa Club to victory in their first game at Class A in the New York Yankees.

Nakken previously coached the position in spring training and in the July 2020 exhibition game against now-Padres manager Bob Melvin in Oakland when he was captain of athletics. He resumed one night against the A’s in San Francisco as teams prepare for the epidemic-delayed season.

“You’re proud to be there,” Nakken said at the time. “I personally, this is the best place to watch a game, that’s for sure.”

The former Sacramento State softball star, whose blonde braid hung from her orange protective helmet on Tuesday, became the first female coach in the big leagues when she was hired for Kepler’s staff in January 2020.

From 2009-2012 in Sacramento State, Naken was a three-time All-Conference Player at first base and four-time Academic All-American. He earned a master’s degree in sports management from the University of San Francisco in 2015 after an internship in the Giants baseball operations department a year ago.

From day one with the Giants, Naken took on her role as an example for girls and women that they could do anything.

“It’s a big deal,” he said. “I have a great sense of responsibility and I think it’s my job to honor those who have helped me wherever I am.”