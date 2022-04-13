Giants’ Antoan Richardson says Mike Shildt yelled expletive that ‘reeked undertones of racism’



San Francisco Giants first base coach Antoine Richardson has accused San Diego Padres coach Mike Shield of making an explosive shout during a game between the two teams on Tuesday night that “created an undertone of racism.”

Richardson, who is Black, made the allegations after he was sent off in the third inning of San Francisco’s 13-2 win over San Diego.

After the game, Richardson discussed the incident with reporters, which he said began when Shield, the Padres’ third base coach, began searching for Coles Alex Wood near the White, San Francisco dugout.

Giants manager Gabe Kepler came to “calm the situation” and told Richardson Wood that the Shield was looking for him. But when Shields started walking toward third base, he made a final comment that Richardson believed there were instructions left for Kepler.

“At that moment, he shouted, ‘You have to control that mother —‘” Richardson told reporters. “I went upstairs and said sorry? Because I couldn’t believe what I heard. At the time, [Greg] Gibson, the crew chief, decided to toss me out of the game.

“I say this because his words were disproportionately irrational and racist had an understanding when he referred to me as ‘that mother —‘ as if to control or enslave a part of the property. I think it’s really important for us to understand what happened tonight. . “

Richardson added: “The second part that was thrown at me by that umpire gave this coach the ability to continue this kind of conversation with people like me. It’s really unfortunate that it happened tonight.”

Kepler told reporters he did not hear what Shield said, but he believed in Richardson’s verdict and believed his expulsion was not valid.

“I 100% believe in Antoine’s verdict,” Kepler told ESPN. “I know that Antoine was not out of control at all and everything that was said was meant to imply that he was completely inappropriate. He did not provoke any part of it.”

Ejection paved the way for Alyssa Nakken, who made MLB history as the first female coach on the field in a regular-season game.

On Wednesday morning, Richardson and Shieldt cleared the air and were seen hugging them.

“Shildi and I had a chance to talk this morning and see some of last night’s events again,” Richardson said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “After we discuss, I will make it very clear that I do not believe in any way that Schildie is a racist. What I was trying to do was to raise awareness about the words that affect certain communities even if they may not have bad intentions.”

Shield has run the St. Louis Cardinals for the past three seasons before expelling him after the 2021 season.

“Obviously, it’s been misinterpreted. I think he’s [Richardson] He knows, and as a human being, my value is to love people, and that’s exactly what I represent, so I commend him for keeping it clean for me and my family, because it’s really important that it’s clean, “says Shield. I don’t know Antoine’s legacy, I can’t walk in his shoes, I can only have the sympathy and love that I have in my life and always have. “