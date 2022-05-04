Giants’ Brian Daboll wants Daniel Jones to let it rip in 2022: ‘Pull the trigger and attack’



New York Giants coach Brian Double has suggested he would like to see quarterback Daniel Jones less passive and more aggressive in his style of play this season.

Jones will be in his fourth year with the Giants and will probably have to prove himself worthy enough to hold the starting job for the future. New York is reportedly planning to reject his fifth-year option, including the possibility of using a franchise tag on him before the start of next season.

Double said on WFAN Radio’s “Tiki and Tearney” podcast that he wanted Jones to leave it.

“This is the first three and a half weeks I’ve been around her [since the offseason program began]I am fascinated by her work ethic, her leadership when she is with the boys, “said Double.

“She works well in the chat. I want her to be on her own. I want her not to be afraid of the consequences and not to pull triggers and attacks and keep a positive mindset and continue to grow and learn.”

Double Josh helped Allen turn what he has with the Buffalo Bill, and many believe he can do the same with Jones in New York. Double insisted he had to create a crime that matched Jones’ skill set and evolved from there.

Double added, “It’s nice and dandy when you’re standing on the sidelines calling drama, but you’re not that person and you’re not the one to pull the trigger,” Double added. “So, I think it’s a collaborative effort for some of her favorite things and to continue to help her improve. She has a great mindset. She has some good emotional perseverance about him. We’re taking it day in and day out.”

Jones has played 38 games for the Giants since 2019 It has 8,398 passing yards, 45 touchdown passes and 29 interceptions. In 2021 he had 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions in just 11 games with 2,428 passing yards.

In 2021 New York was 4-13.