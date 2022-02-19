Giants’ Daniel Jones admits he hasn’t ‘played well enough’



New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has now admitted that what most pundits are saying is for the better part of the three seasons: He has not lived up to expectations.

“I haven’t played well enough. We haven’t won enough games so far,” Jones, a former sixth overall pick, admitted during an appearance. Breaking Big Blue with Jordan Ranan Podcast

When he enters his fourth pro season in the fall, Jones will do so with just 12 wins in 37 careers starting for New York. He completed less than 63% of his passes, but relied more on dinking and dunking than explosive drama.

“I’m definitely responsible for the way I play and I take it very seriously,” Jones told Rannan.

Jones, who threw just 10 touchdowns and 7 interceptions in 2021, told Ronan to make both personal and team changes under new head coach Brian Double: “That’s what I’ve been focusing on. Going into next season, so I’m able to keep this team in a position to win the game. “

The Giants have won 10 or more games only once in the last 11 seasons, and an improved game from the center will go a long way in bringing New York back into the fray.

Jones added, “I’m focusing on myself, improving myself and improving the team.” “It’s my job as a quarterback to try to help everyone move forward. That’s my focus.”

Only time will tell whether Jones will become a cornerstone for the franchise or the giants will feel blue.