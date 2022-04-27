Giants’ Joc Pederson quiets heckling Brewers fan with monster home run



Fans of the Milwaukee Brewers probably shouldn’t bother with Jock Pederson in the future.

The San Francisco Giants outfielder was targeted by Heckling during the eighth inning of Monday’s game between the Giants and the Brewers.

Pederson walked over to the plate and appeared to get an ear from a Milwaukee fan at American Family Field. The tension was so great that they caught Pederson’s eye as he stepped out of the batter box and looked out at the crowd behind the home plate.

But on the next pitch, Pederson got the last laugh, as he smashed a huge home run on Trevor Gott’s deep center field, giving San Francisco the first lead of the game.

Pederson triumphantly pounded his chest and made sure to look to the stand after his two-run Homer gave the Giants a 2-1 lead.

After crossing the home plate, see some favorite sounds for Pederson fans.

“Do it again, f —- g p — y,” Pederson was clearly heard shouting.

The Giants won the game 4-2.

“They were talking,” Pederson said after the game. “I don’t know. I mean, what are you going to do? It bothers me a little bit, and I think that’s what’s happening.”

Pederson, who is in his ninth season in the MLB, has tied for home runs for the league lead this season – including six. He hit two against the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

San Francisco (12-5) is currently second in the NL West after Monday’s win. The loss to Milwaukee reduced the team to 10-7.

The Brewers’ next home game is Friday.