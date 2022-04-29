Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux ‘hungry’ for start in New York, team getting ‘a guy who wants to win at any means’



The New York Giants selected Oregon standout Kywan Thebodox with the No. 5 pick of the NFL Draft on Thursday night and he later told reporters why the Big Apple is the right place for him.

“Because I’m hungry. I’m really competitive and hungry, and I think New York is the top dog-eating-dog world,” he said.

This is just the beginning for the new Giants rookie as he has seen his name engraved in a franchise with a great defensive edge and a long history of making linebackers – one of them being Michael Strahan.

Thebodex was asked about his relationship with Strahan.

“He’s literally one of my mentors, and he’s talked to me about this process. Was able to speak up because we’ve built a relationship over the years, “Thebodox said.

He said he spent most of his time with the Giants during the pre-drafting process and felt that defensive coordinator Wink Martindale could fit his abilities well with what he was setting up.

“I’m a smart guy,” says Thebodox. “I think his multiple defenses will really give me a chance to be versatile and show what I’ve brought to the team.”

In 10 games in his final season with the Ducks, he had a total of 49 tackles, including 12 losing and seven sacks. He was the All-American in 2021 and the 2019 Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year.

The Giants are getting more than just a football player, says Thebodex.

“They’re getting a leader, they’re getting a competitor, and they’re getting a guy who wants to win anyway,” he said.