Giants release former Pro Bowl cornerback James Bradberry



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A former NFL Pro Bowl cornerback is now looking for a job before the 2022 season.

The New York Giants have left James Bradbury in an apparent pay-cap move after failing to find a trading partner for him, the team announced Monday.

Bradberry, 28, who has made a total of seven interceptions in two seasons in New York, was the first giant cornerback to be selected in the Pro Bowl since Janoris Jenkins in 2016.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

The move comes as the Giants get new leadership this year, with Joe Schwein signing as general manager and Brian Double as head coach.

Last Wednesday, Schwainn told WFAN Sports Radio that he had tried to find a trading partner for Bradberry this year, but was surprised by the lack of interest.

“I thought there would be more interest,” Schwein said. “There were some teams who showed interest in the pre-draft, and we got compensated a few times at different times and the deal never came into effect … sometimes if you’re going to reconsider a deal, and you can’t come up with a deal, that’s it.”

“He’s a starting corner in the league,” the general manager added via NJ.com. “That’s exactly where we are financially.”

Bradberry was carrying a চার 21.8 million salary cap charge for 2022, and his release will save the team about $ 10.1 million against the cap this season. The Giants needed savings so they could sign their 11-man draft class and use the extra money for seasonal transactions.

But the move leaves the Giants without one of their more productive players in defense.

Bradberry had their top cornerbacks last season with 47 tackles, four interceptions, 17 pass defenses, and two forced fumbles. In 2020, he made the Pro Bowl after defending 54 tackles, three interceptions and 18 passes – the highest of his career in a single season.

Daniel Jones receives comforting word from Pro Football Hall of Fame after rejecting Giants’ fifth-year option

Bradbury was teamed up with veteran cornerback Adori ‘Jackson, who will probably take the reins as the team’s No. 1 cornerback. The New York roster also includes second-year corner Aaron Robinson and they have selected LSU defensive back Cor’Dale Flott in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Giants could sign another cornerback before the season.

Bradbury spent his first four seasons in the NFL with Carolina after the Panthers selected him in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft from Samford University. The Giants signed him on a three-year deal in the 2020 offseason.

Bradberry has made 82 defense passes, 15 interceptions and 380 tackles in his career in the league.