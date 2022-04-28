Giants to decline fifth-year option on Daniel Jones as he faces likely ‘prove it’ season: report



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The New York Giants are not expected to opt for a fifth-year deal with quarterback Daniel Jones, according to multiple reports.

Steps, reported by NFL NetworkThe Giants have new leadership this year, with Joe Schwein signing as general manager and Brian Double as head coach.

Double Buffalo Bill’s quarterback Josh Allen helped develop and they both have confidence in Jones, who is now facing potential evidence in the 2022 season.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

The option was valued at $ 22 million, but if Jones played well, the team could reward him with a franchise tag before signing a long-term contract. The Giants are said to have only one quarterback, Tiered Taylor, under the 2023 deal.

“People understand that this is by far the most important position in the sport and whether you have one or not,” co-owner John Mara told The New York Post late last month. “We think we have one.”

“We’ll see what happens this year but we have a lot of confidence in him,” Mara added. “I know Double and Joe love her. She has all the right tools, she does the right makeup, she does the work, the players respond to her so you want her to succeed.”

Giants Daniel Jones says now is not the time to talk about an alternative to the deal

The move put additional pressure on Jones, who had a somewhat promising rookie season, throwing for 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions after being selected at No. 6 overall by the Giants in the 2019 NFL Draft.

But in the last two seasons, Jones has thrown in 21 touchdowns and 17 interceptions and has not looked exactly like the franchise quarterback that the team had hoped for. He also missed the ball 36 times in his career and missed numerous games due to injury.

The move was reported just hours before the start of the 2022 NFL draft. New York currently holds the overall pick of No. 5 and No. 7, and they could potentially choose a quarterback that is considered a weak draft for signal-callers.

In other news, the team has announced that they have opted for the fifth-year replacement of lineman Dexter Lawrence, who is ranked 17th overall after Jones in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Lawrence has hit a total of 145 tackles, nine sacks and 30 quarterbacks in three seasons with the team. Unlike Jones, he is now under contract for the 2023 season.