Giants Use 5th and 7th Overall Picks in 2022 NFL Draft to Boost Defensive, Offensive Lines – Gadget Clock

Giants Use 5th and 7th Overall Picks in 2022 NFL Draft to Boost Defensive, Offensive Lines





The New York Giants used their top picks in the 2022 NFL Draft to help them get after opposing quarterbacks, and protect their own.

With the fifth pick, Big Blue selected defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux. The unanimous all-American from last season recorded seven sacks and 12 tackles for loss with Oregon.

The former five-star recruit seemed destined to be a first overall draft pick after his freshman season, but between injuries and a shortened pandemic season he never was able to put together a fully dominant year.

Before Thibodeaux, the Giants had not drafted a defensive end/edge rusher in the first round since taking Jason Pierre-Paul in 2010.

Then, two picks later, the Giants followed that pick up by taking offensive tackle Evan Neal with the seventh overall pick. The 6/7, 337-pound lineman helped lead the Alabama Crimson Tide to the national championship game.