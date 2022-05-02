Gibbons touts bus tour through 88 Ohio counties in GOP Senate primary, as he attacks Vance’s MAGA credentials



GOP Senate candidate Mike Gibbons says his bus tour of about 90 Ohio counties could help him fight the undecided primary voters after he threw a “curveball” in support of former President Donald Trump’s rival JD Vance.

Gibbons told Gadget Clock on Sunday outside the Ottawa County Republican Women’s Club Chicken BBQ in Port Clinton, “A lot of people came to us and said we voted for you, we’re going for you.”

“That’s what we’ve felt all over the state,” he added. “We have a lot of support and this election is not over.”

Gibbons pulled voters to the event with his trademark campaign bus and former Ohio GOP Chair Jane Timken and State Sen. Matt Dolan – also a GOP Senate primary candidate – to join voters at lunch.

Gibbons operated the Lemonade Station, lining up cups for attendees as they lined up at the local Knights of Columbus Club.

The candidate said the support he saw in Port Clinton matched what he saw in many other remote areas of Ohio during his bus tour.

“I can’t really think of an area where we’re weak,” Gibbons said. “We’ve been all over the state, 88 counties, in many counties we’ve been the only ones who have spent any time with them. I’m hopeful that will be reflected. We’re going to see how smart Ohio voters are here in a few days.”

The event culminated in the final expansion of a campaign dominated by four top candidates, including Gibbons, who fought hard to support Trump. Gibbons, an investment banker through trade, emerged as a potential alternative, especially because of comparisons with Trump as a businessman who decided to run for office.

But Vance, himself a former businessman and author of “Hillbilly Eliza,” eventually found support for Trump. Despite many comments made by Vance in 2016, it was highly critical of Trump and his constituents.

Gibbons called Trump’s move “wrong.”

“I’m a pro-American front-runner. I supported Donald Trump … I don’t think he made a good decision in this contest, especially towards the end of the game,” Gibbons said Sunday. “He picked a guy who was a single number and made him a competitor … and I think a lot of Republicans in the state, the conservatives in this state are concerned about it. They don’t want to say who will vote. From the west coast … people. Annoyed. ”

Trump gave Vance more ammunition to critics of his approval at a rally Sunday night in Nebraska. The former president stumbled, saying he supported “JP, isn’t it? JD Mandel” in the Ohio race.

Gibbons’ campaign attacks Vance within moments. “Vance’s speed, like his MAGA certificate, is fake,” it said in a press release.

Vance acknowledges his earlier remarks about Trump at regular campaign stops. He told voters that he had changed his mind about Trump, and that he had the support of MAGA-World regulars, such as delegates Marjorie Taylor Green, R.G., and Matt Gates, R. Fla., As evidence that he was now pro-Trump.

“I just think you have to tell the truth. Right? A lot of people have changed their minds about Donald Trump, and I’m one of them,” Vance said Saturday. “That’s not really what I said about Trump six years ago.”

Despite the “curveball,” Gibbons said, he believes Trump’s support has changed the minds of very few of his supporters.

Voters will vote Tuesday in the high-profile, costly and controversial Senate primary, where Vance, Gibbons, Dolan and former state treasurer Josh Mandel are seemingly far apart in many votes. And with a huge number of indecisiveness, Timken has also maintained that he could pick up a late win for his wide ground game.

The winner of the GOP primary is likely to face Representative Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, in the November general election.