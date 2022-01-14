Gilgeous-Alexander, Dort Lead Thunder Past Nets – Gadget Clock



NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden had the look of a person who wanted relaxation, even earlier than explaining how he felt.

“Drained,” he stated. “Exhausted.”

That wasn’t as a result of he simply performed a basketball recreation.

The Nets are worn down from a tough stretch of journey, then have been crushed down by the Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 33 factors, 10 rebounds and 9 assists, Lu Dort scored 27 factors and the Thunder ran by the Nets 130-109 on Thursday night time.

Rookie guard Josh Giddey added 19 factors for the Thunder, who jumped on a weary Nets workforce to snap a five-game dropping streak with their first victory in 2022. They hadn’t gained since beating New York at house on New Yr’s Eve.

However with NBA scoring chief Kevin Durant resting, the Thunder led comfortably for many of the final three quarters and improved to 14-27 on the midpoint of their schedule.

“I believe we simply had it clicking,” Darius Bazley stated. “Shai obtained off to a loopy begin, Lu had it going. We have been simply firing on all cylinders.”

Oklahoma Metropolis made a season-high 20 3-pointers and had a season-best 32 assists.

Harden had 26 factors, 9 assists and 7 rebounds for the Nets, who couldn’t muster sufficient power after their 138-112 rout of the East-leading Bulls in Chicago on Wednesday night time.

They’d Kyrie Irving for that recreation however not Thursday, as he stays ineligible to play in New York Metropolis whereas unvaccinated in opposition to the coronavirus.

That left solely Harden among the many Nets’ Massive Three, enjoying with two rookie starters and two extra enjoying key roles off the bench.

Cam Thomas, one of many rookie reserves, added 21 factors. Brooklyn fell to 11-11 at house.

The Nets have been enjoying their fourth recreation in 5 days, a stretch that started with a house victory Sunday over San Antonio and a loss the subsequent night time in Portland. That made the Nets the primary workforce since Detroit in 1973 to play within the Jap and Pacific time zones on consecutive days and it appeared to have sapped them by the point they returned house once more.

Harden stated he obtained house round 5 a.m. on Thursday, lastly falling asleep a pair hours later.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 12 straight factors, sending the Thunder from two factors down right into a 21-11 lead. He had 16 consecutive Oklahoma Metropolis factors and the Thunder led 38-26 after one quarter.

His three-point play gave Oklahoma Metropolis a 21-point lead with 1:08 left within the half and it was 70-51 on the break.

Mike Muscala stated the Thunder have struggled getting off to good begins however knew they may leap on a short-handed workforce Thursday.

“We undoubtedly talked about that, simply attempting to actually be the aggressor tonight and are available out and ship that punch,” he stated.

The lead grew to 22 within the third quarter, although Brooklyn obtained it to 104-96 with about 8 1/2 minutes to play. The Thunder rapidly ran off a 14-4 spurt, capped by consecutive 3-pointers from Dort and Gilgeous-Alexander that made it 118-100.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Bazley scored 16 factors. … The Thunder snapped a five-game street dropping streak.

Nets: Brooklyn remained with out massive males LaMarcus Aldridge (sore proper foot) and Nic Claxton (left hamstring tightness). … Durant remained the main vote-getter amongst Jap Convention gamers within the second fan returns of All-Star voting introduced Thursday. He has greater than 4 million votes.

REST FOR THE WEARY

Brooklyn coach Steve Nash stated the Nets have been being cautious in deciding to relaxation Durant and Patty Mills, who has needed to play extra minutes than anticipated with Irving enjoying solely three video games and Joe Harris recovering from ankle surgical procedure.

“I believe these guys have simply performed a lot and so they have a lot duty within the video games not too long ago that it’s simply, it wouldn’t be sensible for them to play tonight,” Nash stated.

OKC IN NYC

The Thunder have gained seven straight in New York. They haven’t misplaced on the street to both the Knicks or Nets since December 2017.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday.

Nets: Host the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.

