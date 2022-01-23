Gillespie scores 28, No. 11 Villanova beats Georgetown 85-74



Collin Gillespie scored 28 factors, Justin Moore added 19 and No. 11 Villanova gained at Georgetown 85-74 on Saturday.

Gillespie linked on 6 of 9 3-pointers, together with 4 within the second half. Villanova erased an eight-point, second-half deficit to proceed its dominance over Georgetown. The Wildcats (14-5, 7-2 Large East) have gained 5 of six over the Hoyas and 17 of the final 20.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM (*11*)

“I used to be simply enjoying off my leap shot, taking what I noticed,” Gillespie stated. “We don’t care if it seems to be good or it’s ugly, we’re going to make these performs.”

Gillespie completed two factors shy of matching his career-high 30, which got here towards Georgetown on Feb. 3, 2019.

Collin Holloway led Georgetown (6-10, 0-5) with a career-high 25 factors and Dante Harris added 17. Georgetown has misplaced six straight and now begins Large East play with 5 straight losses for the primary time in program historical past.

Jermaine Samuels had 18 factors for Villanova, which prevented back-to-back losses after dropping a uncommon house sport to Marquette on Wednesday. The Wildcats shot 53.6 % from the sphere and made all 16 free throws.

Coach Jay Wright’s program improved to 23-13 all-time towards Georgetown.

“Good street victory…I’m happy with our guys,” Wright stated after his Wildcats improved to 4-1 on the street within the Large East. “In the event you can win on the street, you’ve accomplished one thing particular.”

Georgetown led 47-39 a couple of minutes into the second half after a Holloway 3-pointer. Villanova used a 9-0 run to regain the lead after which led many of the method. Aminu Mohammed added 13 factors for Georgetown.

4 of Georgetown’s 5 convention losses have come by double digits.

“It’s disappointing that we let this one slip away,” stated Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing. “We have been proper there.”

Villanova final trailed after a Holloway layup with 10:43 left put the Hoyas up 56-55. Gillespie nailed two of his 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions and Georgetown by no means obtained nearer than three the remainder of the best way.

(*11*)

BIG PICTURE(*11*)

Villanova: The Wildcats responded after their uncommon house loss to maintain tempo simply behind Windfall on the prime of the Large East standings. Villanova final misplaced consecutive convention video games within the 2019-20 season once they dropped three in a row to Creighton, Butler and Seton Corridor in early February 2020.

Georgetown: The Hoyas are in peril of posting a second shedding document within the final three seasons beneath Ewing. In his fifth season again on the faculty he led to the 1984 Nationwide Championship, Ewing has only one profitable season at Georgetown and fell to 68-69 all-time.

ALL TIED UP(*11*)

Villanova tied up the all-time collection at 45 with the win on Saturday. The final time the collection was tied got here within the 1981 season at 7-7. Georgetown led the collection 42-28 after a win in 2012.

UP NEXT(*11*)

Villanova: Host DePaul on Tuesday night time. Villanova beat the Blue Demons 79-64 on Jan. 8.

Georgetown: The Hoyas play at No. 25 UConn on Tuesday night time. The Huskies swept Georgetown final season.