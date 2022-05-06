Gillibrand speaks directly to men in abortion speech: ‘I don’t think a man in America could actually imagine’



U.S. Sen. Carsten Gillibrand spoke directly with American men on Thursday about why she believes abortion rights are important for women’s “freedom.”

“I want to talk to American men for a minute,” the New York Democrat told a news conference. “Imagine you have no control over your own body for 10 months.”

He told men to imagine that they could die even though they were not able to control their bodies.

He said he did not think an American man could “imagine having no control over his body, his physical activity, what would happen to him and what life would be like in 10 months.”

He further added that five U.S. Supreme Court justices who appeared in a leaked draft opinion to overturn Rowe v. Wade lied at their confirmation hearing when they said Rowe had been legislated, calling it an “outrage.” .

“Five judges have said they respect the precedent. Five judges have said that Rowe v. Wade preceded the precedent. Five have said they will never violate the precedent. This decision is insensitive to what the American people will do,” he said.

He called Rowe’s possible reversal “barbaric, unacceptable and inhumane” and said that if the government deprived a woman of her “right to make decisions about her health and well-being, she would no longer be a full citizen.”