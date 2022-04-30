Gillibrand, Starbucks employees talk unionization efforts





ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand met with employees from two local Starbucks locations on Friday in support of their efforts to unionize.

One month ago, workers at the Latham location on Troy-Schenectady Road became the first in the area to file unionization paperwork. They were followed by the Albany location in Stuyvesant Plaza.

More than 50 Starbucks locations nationwide have unionized, a movement that started in Buffalo.