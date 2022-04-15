Gina McCarthy, White House climate adviser, planning to step down: report



White House climate adviser Gina McCarthy is reportedly planning to step down.

Two sources familiar with the situation confirmed Biden’s ambitious but McCarthy intention to move forward on the climate agenda, according to Reuters. McCarthy is said to have planned to stay in the post for only about a year.

McCarthy has already postponed his departure, a source told Reuters, adding that he plans to leave within the next month.

White House spokesman Vedanta Patel told Gadget Clock that the administration has no staff to announce, but noted that “Gina and her entire party continue to focus lasers to advance President Biden’s clean energy agenda.”

The Biden administration has described climate change as a “problem of racial justice.”

McCarthy, who hails from Massachusetts, heads the Environmental Protection Agency under President Barack Obama before Biden chose him to lead internal climate policy.

Biden stressed that tackling the climate crisis is a focal point for his administration, although his climate agenda is hampered by opposition from moderate Democrats such as Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.

President Paris has withdrawn some of the steps taken by former President Donald Trump, including the decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement and the World Health Organization.