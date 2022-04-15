World

Gina McCarthy, White House climate adviser, planning to step down: report

17 hours ago
White House climate adviser Gina McCarthy is reportedly planning to step down.

Two sources familiar with the situation confirmed Biden’s ambitious but McCarthy intention to move forward on the climate agenda, according to Reuters. McCarthy is said to have planned to stay in the post for only about a year.

White House National Climate Adviser Gina McCarthy speaks during an event in Washington, DC on February 10, 2022 to discuss investing in the US electric vehicle charging network.

(Drew Anger / Getty Images)

McCarthy has already postponed his departure, a source told Reuters, adding that he plans to leave within the next month.

White House spokesman Vedanta Patel told Gadget Clock that the administration has no staff to announce, but noted that “Gina and her entire party continue to focus lasers to advance President Biden’s clean energy agenda.”

The Biden administration has described climate change as a “problem of racial justice.”

Transportation Secretary Pete Butigig Gina McCarthy, White House National Climate Adviser, speaks at an event on the quality of the fuel economy on April 1, 2022, at the Department of Transportation headquarters in Washington, DC.

(Drew Anger / Getty Images)

McCarthy, who hails from Massachusetts, heads the Environmental Protection Agency under President Barack Obama before Biden chose him to lead internal climate policy.

Pisaki John Kerry briefs White House press on climate with Gina McCarthy

Biden stressed that tackling the climate crisis is a focal point for his administration, although his climate agenda is hampered by opposition from moderate Democrats such as Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.

White House Climate Adviser Gina McCarthy and Transportation Secretary Pete Boutigig hold a press conference on American job plans and to highlight the electric vehicle at Union Station near Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on April 22, 2021.

(Drew Anger / Getty Images)

President Paris has withdrawn some of the steps taken by former President Donald Trump, including the decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement and the World Health Organization.

