Giorgio Moroder Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth

What Is Giorgio Moroder’s Net Worth?

Giorgio Moroder is an Italian songwriter, composer, and report producer who has a web price of $20 million. Moroder is commonly considered the daddy of digital dance and synth disco music. He has labored on songs for a number of well-known acts, together with David Bowie, Janet Jackson, Blondie, and Donna Summer season, and he gained Academy Awards and Golden Globes for composing “Flashdance…What a Feeling” from the 1983 movie “Flashdance” and “Take My Breath Away” from 1986’s “High Gun.”

Giorgio has launched 16 studio albums, together with “That is Bubblegum – That is Giorgio” (1969), “Knights in White Satin” (1976), “Endlessly Dancing” (1992), and “Déjà Vu” (2015), and he has composed soundtracks and scores for movies similar to “Midnight Specific” (1978), “American Gigolo” (1980), “Scarface” (1983), and “Metropolis” (1984). Within the Nineteen Seventies, Moroder launched the report label Oasis Information, which later grew to become a part of Casablanca Information. Giorgio was inducted into the Dance Music Corridor of Fame in 2004.

Early Life

Giorgio Moroder was born Giovanni Giorgio Moroder on April 26, 1940, in Urtijëi, South Tyrol, Kingdom of Italy (now referred to as Italy). Giorgio has three brothers, together with artist Ulrich Moroder, and his father labored as a lodge concierge.

Musical Profession

Giorgio taught himself to play guitar as a teen, and by the age of 18, he was an expert musician touring Europe, acting at night time and making recordings on Revox recorders throughout the day. In his mid-twenties, Moroder moved in together with his aunt in Berlin and located work as a sound engineer. Within the ’60s, Giorgio and Michael Holm composed the music “Ich sprenge alle Ketten” (“I bust all of the chains”) for Ricky Shayne, and it grew to become successful in Germany. The duo had one other hit with a canopy of Sir Douglas Quintet’s “Mendocino.” Moroder launched his first album, “That is Bubblegum – That is Giorgio,” in 1969, and that 12 months his single “Looky Looky” reached #1 in France and #3 in Switzerland. He adopted his debut with 1970’s “Giorgio,” 1972’s “Son of My Father,” and 1973’s “Giorgio’s Music,” and his 1970 single “Arizona Man” reached #6 in France. Moroder’s 1972 single “Son of My Father” grew to become successful in a number of international locations after it was lined by the English pop group Chicory Tip. Giorgio’s 1976 album, “Knights in White Satin,” reached #43 on the Australian charts, and in 1977, he launched the album “From Right here to Eternity” and co-wrote and produced Donna Summer season’s “I Really feel Love,” which was licensed Platinum in Canada and Gold within the U.S. and U.Okay. The 1979 “Midnight Run” soundtrack featured a number of tracks by Moroder and earned him his first Academy Award.

Film Soundtracks

In 1980, Giorgio composed and produced the soundtracks for “American Gigolo” and “Foxes.” “American Gigolo” featured Blondie’s “Name Me,” which was produced by Moroder and earned a Golden Globe nomination for Finest Authentic Music – Movement Image. He wrote the 1982 “Cat Folks” soundtrack, and the only “Cat Folks (Placing Out Fireplace)” featured David Bowie and topped the charts in Finland, New Zealand, Norway, and Sweden. Giorgio produced the 1983 “Scarface” soundtrack, and in 1984, he was concerned in compiling a restoration and edit of 1927’s “Metropolis” in addition to offering a soundtrack of pop songs by artists similar to Pat Benatar, Freddie Mercury, Billy Squier, and Adam Ant. Additionally in 1984, he teamed up with Kajagoogoo’s Limahl for the hit music “The NeverEnding Story” and with The Human League’s Philip Oakey for the album “Philip Oakey & Giorgio Moroder.” Their music “Collectively in Electrical Desires,” which was featured within the movie “Electrical Desires,” obtained a BAFTA nomination.

Giorgio composed the rating for 1986’s “High Gun” with Harold Faltermeyer and Tom Whitlock, and in 1987, he co-wrote and produced “Meet Me Half Means,” the theme music for “Over the High,” and Falco’s “Physique Subsequent to Physique.” Moroder additionally wrote the theme songs for the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, the 1988 Seoul Olympics, and the 1990 FIFA World Cup. He launched the album “To Be Quantity One” in 1990, adopted by 1992’s “Endlessly Dancing,” then he went on hiatus in 1993.

Getty Photos

Different Work

In 2012, Giorgio composed the theme music for Google’s “Racer,” then he carried out the observe “Giorgio by Moroder,” which tells the story of his life, on Daft Punk’s 2013 album “Random Entry Reminiscences.” He DJ’d at New York’s Purple Bull Music Academy in 2013, and in 2014, Grownup Swim launched a brand new single by Moroder entitled “Giorgio’s Theme.” He launched his sixteenth album, “Déjà Vu,” in 2015, and it reached #1 on the “Billboard” High Dance/Digital Albums chart. The singles “Proper Right here, Proper Now” (that includes Kylie Minogue) and “Déjà Vu” (that includes Sia) topped the “Billboard” Dance Membership Songs chart, and Giorgio joined Minogue on the Australian leg of her 2015 “Kiss Me As soon as Tour” and appeared on her EP “Kylie + Garibay.” Moroder and Raney Shockne composed the music for the 2016 online game “Tron RUN/r,” and he produced the only “One Extra Day” for Korean lady group Sistar. In 2021, he co-wrote and produced the tracks “Stunning Lies” and “Tonight United” for the Duran Duran album “Future Previous.”

Private Life

Giorgio married Francisca Gutierrez in 1990, and their son, Alessandro, is an artist. Moroder is mates with German singer, songwriter, and musician Michael Holm, and the 2 composed, carried out, and produced the 1973 album “Spinach 1” collectively. Holm wrote a music about Moroder entitled “Giorgio und ich.” In 2017, Giorgio was named in reference to a $100 million Ponzi scheme associated to the wealth administration agency Hottinger & Companions; he was not suspected of any wrongdoing.

Awards and Nominations

Moroder has gained three Academy Awards – Finest Music, Authentic Rating for “Midnight Specific” (1979) and Finest Music, Authentic Music for “Flashdance…What a Feeling” (1984) and “Take My Breath Away” (1987). He has earned 9 Golden Globe nominations, profitable Finest Authentic Rating – Movement Image for “Midnight Specific” and “Flashdance” and Finest Authentic Music – Movement Image for “Flashdance…What a Feeling” and “Take My Breath Away.” His different Golden Globe nominations had been for “American Gigolo,” “Scarface,” and “Cat Folks.” Giorgio has obtained 9 Grammy nominations, taking house the prize for Finest Instrumental Composition for “Love Theme from Flashdance,” Finest Album of Authentic Rating Written for a Movement Image or Tv Particular for “Flashdance,” Finest Dance Recording for Donna Summer season’s “Carry On,” and Album of the Yr for Daft Punk’s “Random Entry Reminiscences.” He gained ASCAP Movie and Tv Music Awards for Most Carried out Songs from Movement Footage for “Take My Breath Away” (1987) and “Met Me Midway” (1988), and he has obtained Lifetime Achievement Awards from the World Soundtrack Awards (2011), Italian On-line Film Awards (2014), and Venice Movie Pageant (2020).

Moroder gained a Los Angeles Movie Critics Affiliation Award for Finest Music for “Midnight Specific” in 1978 and an Excellent Achievement Award for Music on the 2000 Los Angeles Italian Movie Awards, and he earned a Jury Award and Viewers Award for Finest Experimental on the 1996 Palm Springs Worldwide ShortFest. He obtained a Bambi Award for Composer of the Yr in 1984, and he obtained BAFTA Award nominations for Finest Rating for “Flashdance” and Finest Authentic Music for “Flashdance…What a Feeling” and “Collectively in Electrical Desires.” Giorgio has additionally earned nominations from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Movies (Finest Music for “Die unendliche Geschichte”) and David di Donatello Awards (Finest Music for “Mamba”).