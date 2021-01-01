Girl fabricates story of acid threat: Girl fabricates false story to send innocent boy to jail, Indore police reveals

Highlights The case of threatening to throw acid on a girl in the old police station area of ​​Indore was found to be fake.

The minor girl threatened to create a fake identity card herself

The girl took Rs 25,000 from her father and gave it to a friend.

He made up a false story to hide it

Indore

A shocking case has come to light in Indore (Indore police exposed the girl’s false story). The father of the minor girl had lodged a complaint with the old police station in Indore that his daughter had been threatened with acid. A shocking case has come to light when the police started investigating the threats received on social media. During the investigation, it came to light that the minor girl had threatened herself by creating a fake account.

The girl and her father had lodged a complaint against a young man. The girl had alleged that the youth had demanded Rs 25,000 and threatened to throw acid if she did not pay. The father had told the police that the girl got scared after the threat and she took Rs 25,000 from the house and gave it to the young man. Indore West SP Maheshchand Jain said the ASP and junior SP were involved in the investigation. He began a scientific investigation into the matter.

Reprehensible! The father molested the girl, the girl went to run to the uncle, then she also robbed Asmat, had an abortion

SP Maheshchand Chan said the investigation revealed that the minor girl had given false information to her father. The girl had given Rs 25,000 to another friend. The father did not lash out about it, he had fabricated a false story to avoid it. The girl created a fake ID in the name of a person on Instagram from her own number. The same ID gave the girl a false message of throwing acid on her ID.

The girl refused the marriage, the boy put up posters in the area, wrote – ‘This is my wife’

The girl caused a disturbing incident and caused trouble for police and her family, police said. The interrogated girl has admitted her mistake. Meanwhile, the police are in the process of closing the case. The SP said that by causing a disturbing incident, he has increased the harassment of the police along with his family.

