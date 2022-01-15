Girl found unresponsive in hotel swimming pool in Suffolk County, New York



MELVILLE, Suffolk County (WABC) — Suffolk County police are investigating after a 7-year outdated woman was found unresponsive in a hotel pool.

Officers say a member of the family found the woman, who’s from the Bronx, on the Marriott Melville Lengthy Island hotel Thursday afternoon.

The kid was pulled from the pool and given CPR as she was rushed to the Plainview Hospital in important situation.

She has been transferred to Cohen Kids’s Medical Heart in Queens.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

ALSO READ: Prime ground resident saves 3-year-old woman from Bronx excessive rise hearth, reunites her with mom

EMBED >Extra Information Movies <iframe loading="lazy" width="476" height="267" src="about:blank" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11461412"></iframe><noscript><iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11461412" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></iframe></noscript> Jim Dolan interviews Mahamed Keita, who’s being lauded a hero after serving to save a 3-year-old woman from a lethal residence hearth in the Bronx and reuniting her along with her mom.

———-

* Extra Lengthy Island information

* Ship us a information tip

* Obtain the abc7NY app for breaking information alerts

* Comply with us on YouTube

Submit a Information Tip

Report a correction or typo