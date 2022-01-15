Girl found unresponsive in hotel swimming pool in Suffolk County, New York
Officers say a member of the family found the woman, who’s from the Bronx, on the Marriott Melville Lengthy Island hotel Thursday afternoon.
The kid was pulled from the pool and given CPR as she was rushed to the Plainview Hospital in important situation.She has been transferred to Cohen Kids’s Medical Heart in Queens.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
