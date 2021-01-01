Girl makes fake video of b.com student: Gwalior Blackmailing News: Girl makes fake video by making video call to b.com student in Gwalior, is now blackmailing, is now blackmailing

Gwalior

The incidence of cyber crimes in MP is steadily increasing. A B.Com student has been sexually assaulted in the Gola Ka Mandir area of ​​Gwalior. While the student was talking to his friend, he got a video call on his mobile. He was a girl when he picked up the video call. The student asked who you are, the girl said a friend gave me your number.

After this the girl who called me said that you will befriend me. I’m looking for a good friend. The girl started taking off her clothes before the student understood anything and in no time she was completely naked. Seeing this, the student panicked and closed the call in fear. This was followed by a video on the student’s mobile.

This video was edited, in which the student was clearly seen chatting with the girl in a pornographic video. Seeing this, the students became frightened. The girl then told the student, “If you don’t listen to me now, I will make this video viral on social media.” When the student told the whole story to his family, the family members said it was a fraud. No need to panic, the student then tells the girl to do what you want to do.

B.Com first year student

Gole Ka Mandir’s 1 year old student is currently in the first year of B.Com. He was talking to his friend the night before 2 days ago. Then suddenly a video call started coming on his mobile. A photo of the girl making the video call was attached. When the student got the call, the girl said hello. The student said who are you? Where did you get my number

She then takes the case further. The girl was naked during the conversation. After editing the video, he started blackmailing the student. After this the student became very frightened and for two days he was hanging around with his face hanging. The family understood and the family asked the student, what is the matter. The student then told the whole story to his family. The family of the student reached the police with the student and told the whole story to the police.

