girl making paper from vegetable peels

What paper can be made from the peels of onions, garlic, potatoes, peas and corn. Manya Harsh, an 11-year-old girl, has made this a reality. Manya is re-cycling her kitchen waste into eco-friendly paper every day. This little girl has done such a feat at this age which no one can ever imagine.

On an average every household in India generates about 300 grams of vegetable waste every day. We can do wonders if this waste is used properly. Manya, a resident of Bangalore, studying in class 6, has done this miracle. They have converted these wastes into paper.

Growing up amidst the greenery of her grandmother’s house, Manya has always had a love for nature. As soon as Manya saw the growing problem of garbage in the city, she thought of doing something for it. Manya has taken a unique initiative for this. She is making eco-friendly paper from the peels of onions, garlic, peas, potatoes, maize, coconut.

Manya says, if the initiative to make paper from kitchen waste is scaled up, it can be a great service to the society. Millions of trees are cut every year to make paper. If this initiative of making paper from vegetable waste is made a household activity for all children, then we may be able to reduce the use of paper made by cutting down trees. This idea is just a beginning, if encouraged it can become a huge revolution.

Manya tries to send a message to the people by planting a sapling on every birthday. To make it, Manya first collects the skins of vegetables and fruits. Then boil them in water. After boiling, make a paste of all. After making the paste, Manya puts it on a flat container or surface. Any excess water from the paste is filtered and left to dry. In this way, eco-friendly paper is prepared from the peels. You can write, art-craft, paint, and even fold these papers.

At the age of eight, Manya took the initiative to create awareness about saving water by inviting children to walkathons in the local community. Together with her father, Manya embarks on a mission to clean up their area. She urges people to use dustbins and not throw garbage in the lake.

Recently UN body UN Water has appreciated Manya’s efforts on its official Facebook page. He has also been awarded the Water Hero. Manya has been honored by the Ministry of Jal Shakti for her contribution in spreading awareness for water conservation. Manya has also written five books on the environment.