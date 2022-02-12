Girl Scout cookie season is here and you might want to buy a box from this group



The New York City-based Girl Scout Troop 6000 is trying to sell as many desired cookies as possible before the March 27 program ends.

Their mission is a well-known one: to raise enough funds so that hundreds of girls in the army can take part in various activities, earn badges, and even go to the Girl Scout camp. However, the story behind Troop 6000 is quite different from the rest.

It is the first Girl Scout Troop to be designed to serve girls living in the New York City Homeless Shelter, although it is not the first troop to serve homeless girls in the country.

Thanks to the Troop 6000TM program, thousands of girls from more than 20 shelters across five boroughs have been able to gain an authentic Girl Scout experience.

Meredith Mascara, CEO of Girl Scouts in Greater New York, said, “The troop creates opportunities for 6,000 girls who would otherwise not have access to Girl Scouting to become part of a stronger community, build new skills and ultimately see themselves as leaders.” Gadget Clock.

Not only this program, “part of our mission is to dispel the stigma surrounding homelessness and show girls and the world that their current situation does not define them,” Mascara added.

According to the agency, most of the estimated 70,000 people living in the New York City shelter are families with children. Of these 70,000, about 23,000 are children under the age of 18. According to Girl Scouts, about half of that number, about 12,000, are girls.

According to the Girl Scouts website, “families enter shelters because rent is unaffordable compared to their income, there is a shortage of affordable housing compared to necessities, and women are protected from domestic violence.” “These factors contradict the traditional stereotypes of people facing homelessness.”

Soldiers traditionally meet every week at shelters across the city. Across the epidemic, military leaders have conducted weekly virtual meetings to help them feel “less alone and more optimistic.”

According to the Girl Scouts, the meetings are conducted even by women who live in shelters. These women, who are trained troop leaders, are associated with community volunteers, the agency said.

Like all other soldiers, the girls are dedicated to earning various badges covering STEM, financial literacy, environmental protection, civic engagement and community service, all of which are symbols of an important achievement, according to the organization.

The cookie business badge in particular “shows that a girl has developed certain skills related to running her own business,” the Girl Scouts said.

In recent weeks, many people have taken to Twitter in hopes of helping them throughout the entire season of cookie sales, focusing on soldiers.