Girl stabbed outside Nassau County elementary school



ELMONT, N.Y. — A girl was stabbed outside a Nassau County elementary school Wednesday.

Police were called to Dutch Broadway Elementary School in Elmont around 6:30 p.m.

A neighbor told CBS2 it looked like two older girls were fighting.

“Next thing I know, one girl went down,” Elmont resident Mike Anderson said. “I didn’t see, like, the actual assault … I’m just hoping that the girl is going to be alright.”

The victim was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. The neighbor told CBS2 said at the time, she was alert.

There’s no word on her current condition.