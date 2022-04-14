World

Girl stabbed outside Nassau County elementary school

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Girl stabbed outside Nassau County elementary school
Written by admin
Girl stabbed outside Nassau County elementary school

Girl stabbed outside Nassau County elementary school

ELMONT, N.Y. — A girl was stabbed outside a Nassau County elementary school Wednesday.

Police were called to Dutch Broadway Elementary School in Elmont around 6:30 p.m.

A neighbor told CBS2 it looked like two older girls were fighting.

“Next thing I know, one girl went down,” Elmont resident Mike Anderson said. “I didn’t see, like, the actual assault … I’m just hoping that the girl is going to be alright.”

The victim was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. The neighbor told CBS2 said at the time, she was alert.

There’s no word on her current condition.

CBSNewYork Team

wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

#Girl #stabbed #Nassau #County #elementary #school

READ Also  NYC Weather: Seasonably sunny - ABC7 New York

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment