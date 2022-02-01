Girl students rowing across dam to reach school, Bombay High Court takes suo motu cognizance

The court said that we say that on one hand the girl students are facing adversity and on the other hand they have courage, willpower and determination to pursue studies in their career.

Recently, in Satara district of Maharashtra, there were reports of girl students going to school on their own by boat, which the Bombay High Court has taken suo motu cognizance of and said that they have no words to comment on the situation. Huh. The observation was made by a bench of Justice PB Varle and Justice AS Kilor.

The Court said, “The motto ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ can be achieved only by providing a safe passage and a friendly atmosphere and environment for the daughters by the government.” The court said that despite this scheme, girl students have to go to school putting their lives at risk.

Referring to the reports, the court said that we say that on one hand the girl students are facing adversity and on the other hand they have courage, willpower and determination to pursue studies, to move ahead in their career. At the same time, the court said that the condition of the children of Satara district being forced to use boats to reach their schools speaks volumes about their condition.

The High Court Bench directed the State Government to take all measures to provide necessary assistance to the children of Khirkhandi village. A Bench of Justices PB Varle and AS Kilor asked the Registry of the High Court to place the matter before the appropriate Bench for further directions.

Referring to the reports, the court mentioned the problems of the girl students: The Bench, citing media reports, said that the girl students take the boat from one end of the Koyna dam to the other and from there to their school through a part of the dense forest. According to the reports, this particular village comes under the protected area and they have to travel about 4 km through the dense forest, the area is also home to many wild animals like bears, tigers etc. Girls’ school starts at 9 in the morning, so they have to leave early in the morning to go to school by boat.