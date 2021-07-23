Girlfriend broke up after Akshay Kumar did not kiss, know this funny story

New Delhi. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is one of the most handsome and fit actors of B-town. Akshay Kumar is highly praised for his fitness, action scenes and tremendous comedy timing. Akshay Kumar has worked in many great films in his film career and won the title of Khiladi Kumar. As much as Akshay Kumar remains in the headlines for his films. Equally, he has been making a lot of headlines about his affairs. From actress Shilpa Shetty to Raveena Tandon, Akshay Kumar’s name has been added. But do you know that Akshay used to have girlfriends before coming to films. Who rejected him due to a shortage of actors. Let us tell you this funny anecdote related to Akshay Kumar.

Akshay Kumar was rejected by the girl

Actually, some time ago Akshay Kumar had reached the comedy serial ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Where he was accompanied by actors Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, and Chunky Pandey. In the show, Kapil Sharma asked the four if they had ever been rejected by any girl. So Akshay Kumar narrated a funny anecdote related to himself. Akshay told that he was dating a girl.

Often he would go to the restaurant to have food with her. Both of them talked for hours but suddenly he notices that his girlfriend has started keeping distance from him and after some time that girl refused to make him boyfriend.

Akshay Kumar was left because of his shy style

When Akshay Kumar was asked the reason for this, he came to know that the girl rejected him because of his shyness. Akshay further told that whenever he went out with that girl, neither he used to put his hand on her shoulder nor did he hold her hand. While his girlfriend wanted him to hold her hand and kiss him. Hearing these words of Akshay, Chunky Pandey and Riteish Deshmukh started laughing out loud.

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming projects

Talking about Akshay Kumar’s workfront, he is going to be seen in not one but many films. Akshay Kumar is going to be seen in four big films. In which he is going to appear in Belbottom, Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re, and Prithviraj. The shooting of Bellbottom has been completed. At the same time, the actor’s Prithviraj is surrounded by controversies these days.

