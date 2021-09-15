Girls Gone Wild’s Joe Francis ‘Hooked Up’ With Ex Kourtney Kardashian While Dating Kim Stewart

Girls Gone Wild founder Joe Francis says he ‘hooked up’ with ex-flame Kourtney Kardashian while he was dating his then-girlfriend, Kim Stewart.

The producer, 48, explained on Heather McDonald’s podcast Juicy Scoop that the alleged rendezvous took place during a group trip to their Mexico mansion, possibly in 2004.

‘Did I have sex with Kourtney on that trip? Yes. Did I have sex with Kim Stewart on that trip? Yes. And the interesting thing is [trip] That’s when Kourtney and Scott [Disick] met,’ Francis said, adding she initially ‘hated’ the 38-year-old.

Joe and Kimberly only briefly dated in 2004, while Joe turned his close friendly relationship with Kourtney into a romantic one in 2005.

Setting the scene, Francis revealed that the late actress Farrah Fawcett, who was “best friends” with Kimberly’s mother Lana Stewart at the time, was also on the trip.

Joe recalled that he and Kourtney had ‘a lot more chemistry’ than he and Kimberly, which led to the time they spent together on the trip.

‘Kim will sleep on the stairs’ [in the mansion] And so I was all alone in my room and Kourtney would come to stay with me,’ he added

'Did I have sex with Kourtney on that trip? Yes. Did I have sex with Kim Stewart on that trip? Yes. And the interesting thing is [trip] That's when Kourtney and Scott [Disick] met,' Francis said, he initially 'hated' the 38-year-old; Joe and Kourtney (left) in 2008, Joe and Kimberly in 2004 (right)

One night, Joe misses her and Kourtney decides to go ‘skinny dipping’ in their pool and during a late night swim they are ‘caught’ by Farah, who stumbles into their vicinity with Joe’s personal trainer. the chasm.

‘ So I said, “Kourtney, you have to go.” And Kourtney won’t leave my bedroom,’ he claimed, which caused him to call his friend Scott Disick to assist.

‘That’s how they met! all true! And Scott came downstairs and I was trying to make plans to get her out of my room and she stood at the door and said, “Joe, go look at your bed.”

‘ I opened the note and he said, “Joe, [Scott] Biggest douche bag ever. I hate you for trying to make me go with her. I will never speak to that man.” That’s what the note said,’

Travel: The producer (centre) explained on Heather McDonald’s podcast that the alleged rendezvous took place during a group trip to their Mexico mansion, possibly in 2004; A trip photo shared by Kourtney (second from right) in 2015

First meeting: Joe said Scott (left) and Kourtney (right) met during the trip, saying the reality star ‘hated’ the entrepreneur at the time

‘And so I pushed him out of my room’ [into the hallway] with [Scott], and the rest is history, I guess. And then [Kourtney and I] After that continued to date on and off,’ he recalled.

After she and Kourtney separated, she moved on to Disick, with whom she now shares three children. They dated from 2005 until their split in 2015.

Kourtney famously shared a photo from that infamous trip to her Instagram in 2015 as a tribute to ‘the night I met Scott Disick’. The snap showed Kourtney cozying up to Joe and two other female guests, while Scott poses to the left with an unidentified blonde.

Caught: One night, Joe misses her and Kourtney decides to go 'skinny dipping' in their pool and during a late night swim they are 'caught' by Farah, who is in their vicinity with Joe's personal trainer I stumbled. This led to Scott reportedly asking Kourtney out of the area to reduce the drama; Pictured trio in 2013

Joe alleged that the producers of Keeping Up With the Kardashians ‘wanted to kick Scott out of the show’ in the first season and, instead, wanted Joe to ‘like Kourtney’ [him] Better.’

“We want to bring you in as the love interest… Chris wants it, Kourtney wants it, and I just had no idea,” he claimed, adding that he weaved into the series in the second and third episodes. It was when Kourtney, Kim and Khloe took part in a photoshoot for their bikini line.

In retrospect, Francis kicked himself for not making any more efforts to work with Courtney, saying he always thought the Push founder was ‘a great woman.

Decade Love: After she and Kourtney split, she moved on to Disick, with whom she now shares three children. They dated from 2005 until their split in 2015; Scott and Kourtney pictured in 2014

‘And [Kourtney] has become a better woman and I would have been better [with her] Compared to my situation now,’ he quipped, referring to the ongoing custody battle with ex Abby Wilson.

According to reports, Francis’ podcast appearance comes three months after the producer was arrested in Mexico in an attempt to give him COVID after allegedly holding him by his neck and spitting in his face.

The charges were dropped when Joe later agreed to.Participate in six months of psychological therapy, which law enforcement claimed to have completed, ‘according to The Sun.