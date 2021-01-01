Girls ‘jokes and jokes in Hindi: Vinod with Golu’s mother – Girls’ jokes and jokes in Hindi

His girlfriend calls Rinke to a new number.

Golu– Hello, how are you, “I miss you so much”



Daughter– You’re talking nonsense, aren’t you?

Golu– Wow, I recognize you by my voice …

DaughterYour father’s name is Motilal, isn’t it?

Golu– Shocked, that’s right

Daughter– And is your grandfather’s name Lala?

Golu– Hey it looks like you’ve become my addict, you’ve started keeping all my details

Daughter– Now donkey, I’m talking to your mother,

Golu– Why are you joking Rinki

From there comes the voice, hey idiot, you mistakenly put your mother’s number in Rinki’s place. You come home then i will tell you …

Mahima, Meerut

