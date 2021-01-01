Girls ‘jokes and jokes in Hindi: Vinod with Golu’s mother – Girls’ jokes and jokes in Hindi
Golu His girlfriend calls Rinke to a new number.
Mahima, Meerut
Daughter– You’re talking nonsense, aren’t you?
Golu– Wow, I recognize you by my voice …
DaughterYour father’s name is Motilal, isn’t it?
Golu– Shocked, that’s right
Daughter– And is your grandfather’s name Lala?
Golu– Hey it looks like you’ve become my addict, you’ve started keeping all my details
Daughter– Now donkey, I’m talking to your mother,
Golu– Why are you joking Rinki
From there comes the voice, hey idiot, you mistakenly put your mother’s number in Rinki’s place. You come home then i will tell you …
Mahima, Meerut
#Girls #jokes #jokes #Hindi #Vinod #Golus #mother #Girls #jokes #jokes #Hindi
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.