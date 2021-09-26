Give Whiplash to Chinese E-Gamers

Many in China’s gaming industry agree that games have some drawbacks. The most popular games in the country are built for smartphones and are free to play, meaning businesses live and die for them, depending on how well they attract users and get them to pay extra. We do. Game makers have become adept at hooking players.

But top-down efforts to wean children away from sports – which state media have called “poison” and “spiritual pollution” – are sometimes worse than the problem. Boot camps fond of military discipline have proliferated. So are the abuses in the Chinese media such as abuse, beatings, electroconvulsive therapy and solitary confinement.

Even the country’s previous ban on consoles like PlayStation has made things worse, Mr. Xi said. That ban helped fuel the popularity of free-to-play mobile games. Studios that sell games for consoles are driven to make high quality games, such as blockbuster movies. Not so, he said, with free-to-play games that are driven by players to get the most.

For Mr. Xi, the government’s new limits are the same as those imposed on him by his mother when he grew up. During workdays, his PlayStation 2 remained locked in a cabinet. Every disc he bought was checked. Many of them were deemed inappropriate.

When he went to college, he entered a period he called “payback,” trying to make up for the years when he had strict boundaries. Even now, he occasionally indulges in his gaming habits or spends more than that. What’s important to understand, he said, is that for a generation that grew up largely without siblings, many parents who worked late, video games have taken a step beyond the sadness of school pressure. Offered a portal to the social world.

“After school, I would finish dinner all alone, and it feels pathetic. But what made it less pathetic was the fact that I had gaming friends,” he said. Parents used to stop him from playing games, so he used to go online and watch others’ games.

“Restricting people from doing something doesn’t mean that people will do what you want them to do,” he said.