Giving Thanks in Australia – The New York Times

Thanksgiving in Australia has always been a bizarre affair for my part-American family. Spring weather is wrong for a big harvest-season feast. It is difficult to find a source for any type of cranberry. Curious Australian friends want to understand the story behind the holidays, when many – including my family – took it well from that day on and rejected the original story, which is mostly fiction.

“It’s about eating together and giving thanks,” we tell them. In recent years, my son’s teenage friends have begun appearing for the holidays, wearing suits and carrying bottles of wine, attracted by our American conventions. Before we eat, I tell them what they’re thankful for – a ritual that I hated as a bored teenager – but one that they enthusiastically approach.

At my table yesterday, many said how grateful they are for our new freedom after almost two years of lockdown. We are grateful that we will be able to meet our loved ones soon, after so many days of separation from the federal and state borders. We are thankful for our health, for our vaccines, for each other.

Lost at our table is my closest friend, an American who also lives in Melbourne. She hates Thanksgiving: As a lifelong vegetarian she retreats to a holiday centered on a large dead bird; As a serious thinker, she is terrified of a holiday that shines on the violence that marks American colonialism. I sympathize with her hatred, but I also strongly believe that traditions can change and adapt to the situation and that you should find your happiness wherever you are as long as you do not hurt anyone (I agree that Turkey may disagree). Taking a day off to be together and telling each other clearly that we are grateful for our relationship is especially important this year, when we have lost so much of being together.