Glastonbury 2021 recorded performances begin



Glastonbury kicked off on Friday in an entirely totally different type to earlier years, as acts took to the stage to document their performances.

Main the lineup HAIM, Wolf Alice and Damon Albarn who took to the stage on the iconic Worthy Farm venue for terribly animated performances forward of the present airing on-line on the weekend.

Final month, pageant organisers introduced the plan to launch a scaled down digital substitute for the three day music pageant on Could twenty second, with artists together with Coldplay set to carry out.

It is again! Glastonbury kicked off on Friday in an entirely totally different type to earlier years, with acts pre-recording performances for a stream that may air this weekend (Damon Alburn pictured left and Wolf Alice’s Ellie Rowsell proper)

The pageant’s fiftieth anniversary extravaganza, initially scheduled for 2020, has been cancelled for the second consecutive yr amid well being and security considerations concerning the continuing coronavirus disaster.

Chatting with Radio 2 presenter Dermot O’Leary on Wednesday morning, Emily Eavis revealed they are going to be changing the principle occasion with a 5 hour particular crammed with a roster of particular company, to be held at Somerset’s Worthy Farm and obtainable to stream at simply £20 a ticket.

The livestream occasion will even give pageant regulars a possibility to revisit among the venue’s widespread landmarks, amongst them its legendary stone circle.

She mentioned: ‘Since final March we’ve been engaged on our first world ticketed reside stream occasion. It is taken a very long time to get up to now, and we’re happy to announce right now that on the twenty second of Could we’ll be streaming an unimaginable line up of artists, all from Worthy Farm.

Again on stage! BRIT Award-winning trio HAIM, who travelled to the UK earlier this month, additionally rocked out on the venue in a efficiency that will likely be streamed for followers this weekend

Grand show: Acts will take to the stage on the Worthy Farm venue for the live performance that will likely be streamed on-line this weekend, with followers paying £20 for a ticket

Energetic: The US trio are amongst an extended listing of acts set to take to the stage this weekend

‘We’re taking you thru a 5 hour journey throughout a night at Worthy Farm with artists, so it’ll be just like the pageant however with out individuals.’

She added: ‘Basically we’ve bought unimaginable bands like Coldplay, Damon Albarn, Idles, Michael Kiwanuka, Jorja Smith and plenty and plenty of very particular company alongside the way in which.

‘We’ll take you on a journey by means of all of these spots that and recognise from Worthy Farm, so the woods, the railway line, the stone circle, and it’ll construct into this entire epic journey.’

Eavis additionally confirmed the one-off occasion will likely be directed by Paul Dugdale, who beforehand labored with Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift on their respective Netflix tour documentaries.

Tickets will price an inexpensive £20 every and will likely be limitless, with the livestream going down throughout 4 totally different time zones.

She added: ‘We all the time attempt to maintain the ticket worth down. Some individuals mentioned, ‘You may cost £60.’ We had been like, no.

‘For some time we thought we may do it without cost. However really, we do have to have a ticket worth and £20 appears actually affordable for that many acts.’

The transfer will even recoup among the monumental £5million Worthy Farm misplaced after being compelled to cancel their fiftieth anniversary occasion in 2020.

Eavis mentioned: We all know we’re not going to recoup £5million, clearly, however we will make a bit again.’

The stream will likely be a welcome tease for the actual Glastonbury pageant, which organisers confirmed earlier this week will happen in September.

Emily and Michael Eavis have been granted permission to carry a two-day live performance on September 17 and 18 after making use of to Mendip District Council.

The licence permits for the Pyramid stage for use on a most of ‘two consecutive nights’, with reside music permitted between 4pm and 11pm.

Nevertheless, the one-off occasion won’t have provisions for on-site tenting for the 40,000 followers and 10,000 employees who could possibly be in attendance.

Organisers say festival-goers will as an alternative use motels, B&Bs and close by campsites, however native residents have expressed considerations over excessive numbers of holiday makers to the realm.

Sam Phripp, the council’s chair of licensing, mentioned: ‘We hope that, Covid-depending, this occasion will likely be successful, and we stay up for welcoming music lovers again to our nook of Somerset this autumn.

‘With a view to Covid-19, after all, any occasion must be Covid-safe, and @MendipCouncil will work with different organisations and the organisers to make it possible for’s the case.’

The information will likely be welcomed by hundreds of keen festival-goers who’ve been unable to return to Worthy Farm since 2019, however locals have raised considerations over the shortage of provision for tenting.