glenn maxwell to marry fiance vini raman on march 27 know all about her invitation card in tamil goes viral on social media

Glenn Maxwell Vini Raman Marriage Date: Some media reports have said that Maxwell and Vini will get married on 27 March 2022 in Melbourne according to the traditional Tamil rituals.

Glenn Maxwell Vini Raman Marriage: Australia and Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will soon tie the knot with Bhatvanshi Vini Raman. Actress Kasturi Shankar has shared the wedding card of Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman on her Twitter handle. This card is printed in Tamil language.

However, no information has been shared by Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman so far. Sharing the wedding card, Kasturi Shankar wrote, ‘Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman are about to get married. According to the traditional Tamil Muhurta magazine, we can say that this wedding will take place according to Tamil customs. Will marriage take place according to Christian customs? Congratulations Glenn and Vinnie!’

Let us tell you that Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman are dating each other for almost five years. The two got engaged in February last year. Some media reports have said that Maxwell and Vini will get married on 27 March 2022 in Melbourne according to the traditional Tamil rituals.

Indian-origin Vini lives in Melbourne, Australia. According to the Instagram profile, Vini Raman is a Pharmacist by profession. Vini Raman’s family has its roots in Chennai. However, he was born and raised in Australia. Winnie studied pharmacy in Australia. Vini Raman’s father Venkataraman and mother Vijayalakshmi Raman had settled in Australia before their birth.

Vini Raman’s relative Nandini Satyamurthy tweeted the news from an English newspaper. The report read, “The Tambrahm (Tamil Brahmin) style invitation given by Vini’s parents is a mark of respect and tribute to their Tamil/Vaishnavite culture.” Yes, they are planning for Maxwell and Vinnie to get married as per Hindu customs.

Vini Raman and Glenn Maxwell love to travel together. The two have been spotted together in Paris, London, Dublin, New Zealand and several other countries. After marrying Vini Raman, Maxwell will be the second Australian cricketer to marry an Indian girl. Before him, Sean Tait was married to an Indian girl, Masoom Singha.

Australian cricketer Shaun Tait has also married Indian girl

Shaun Tait married model Mashoom Singha in 2014. Tait came to India to participate in IPL 2010. That’s when he met the innocent. After four years, both of them married. In the year 2005, after modeling in the Kingfisher calendar, Masoom came into the limelight. That Kingfisher calendar was shot in Australia.

Apart from being an innocent swimsuit model, she also markets famous wines. He also owns a hotel in Adelaide with Sean Tate. Shaun Tait holds the record for bowling the fastest ball in Test cricket. He bowled the ball at a speed of 161.1 kilometers per hour in the Lord’s Test in 2010.


