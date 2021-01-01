Glenn Phillips Rajasthan: Jose Butler will not return for IPL 2021 UAE leg, signs Rajasthan Royals

Highlights The second phase of IPL 2021 will feature 31 matches

29 matches were played in the first leg in India

Corona postponed the first leg of the IPL midway through.

New Delhi

Before the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021 in the UAE), Rajasthan Royals suffered a major setback when England’s star wicketkeeper-batsman Jose Butler withdrew his name. Butler’s wife is about to give birth to a second child.

IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals announced this on Saturday. Rajasthan have replaced Butler with New Zealand’s explosive wicketkeeper-batsman Glenn Phillips.

Butler is busy with the Test series against India

Jose Butler is currently playing a five-match Test series against India at home. Auckland’s right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman Phillips will play for the Barbados Royals in the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2021).

Phillips plays domestic cricket for Auckland

Phillips, 24, will play for Auckland in domestic cricket. He made his international debut for New Zealand in the T20 series against South Africa in 2017.

Glenn Phillips has scored 506 runs in 25 T20s

Top batsman Glenn Phillips has scored 506 runs in 25 T20s. Meanwhile, its strike rate is 149.70. In addition, Phillips plays in several cricket leagues around the world. He was recently part of The Hundred League.



The Rajasthan franchise said this about Butler

“Jose Butler will not be part of the remainder of IPL 2021 as he and his wife Lewis are expecting their second child,” RR’s Twitter handle reads. We wish them well.

