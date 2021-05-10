Glenn Youngkin Wins G.O.P. Nomination for Virginia Governor



In a press release, Mr. McAuliffe in contrast Mr. Youngkin to different Republicans who “fawn throughout Donald Trump” and “totally embrace his excessive, right-wing agenda,” including, “Now, Glenn Youngkin has paid sufficient to buy the Republican gubernatorial nomination so he can run Donald Trump’s harmful playbook right here in Virginia.”

Republicans haven’t received a statewide election in Virginia since 2009, a mirrored image of the state’s altering demographics in addition to the celebration’s tendency in recent times to appoint candidates who fanned divisive social points, moderately than appealed to suburban voters on kitchen-table priorities.

The thumping that Mr. Northam administered to his Republican rival in 2017 was each a rejection of Mr. Trump and a catalyst in additional pushing Virginia, a once-purple state, out of the Republican orbit. Mr. Trump misplaced Virginia by 10 share factors in November.

Nonetheless, Republicans consider they’ve a greater probability of profitable statewide this yr than at any time within the final decade, after Democrats, who took full management in Richmond in 2020, handed sweeping liberal laws on gun restrictions, elevating the minimal wage and different points.

Mr. Youngkin, 54, was raised in Virginia Seashore and has lived in Northern Virginia for 25 years. In addition to defeating Mr. Snyder, a know-how entrepreneur, he additionally outlasted State Senator Amanda Chase, who was censured in a bipartisan vote of the state’s Basic Meeting for calling the rioters on the Capitol on Jan. 6 “patriots.”

Supporters of Ms. Chase accused Snyder partisans within the state celebration of rejecting a main and engineering Saturday’s “disassembled conference” to harm her probabilities. Ms. Chase had mentioned that if he turned the nominee, she would run as an unbiased. There isn’t any indication she intends to do this with Mr. Youngkin heading the celebration’s ticket, which may also embrace nominees for lieutenant governor and lawyer normal.

Many G.O.P. insiders heaved a sigh of reduction that the nomination for governor was not received by Ms. Chase, believing that her general-election candidacy would have been prone to go down in flames given how deeply unpopular Mr. Trump is in Virginia.