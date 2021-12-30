Glenville police warn of retirement scam





GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Glenville police are warning about a scam that has been reported throughout the Capital Region. A press release from Police Cheif Stephen Janik says it’s a common technique that targets retirees.

In a public awareness bulletin, the chief said elderly victims are called at home and told that a court or bail bondsman is on the other end. The scammer tells the target that their child or grandchild has been arrested and needs bail money. Another variation says the relative needs money for car repairs after a crash.

Janik said the police department is investigating two successful local scams totaling $35,000. They said that in this case, a scammer actually went to the victim’s home to collect money in person.

Janik said that if you receive this kind of call, ask for a call back number and verify their information by contacting the relative or local police.

