Gleyber Torres delivers clutch RBI in 9th, Yankees win 10th in row, beat Blue Jays



The New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone saw Gleber Torres come to the plate as he advanced to the scoring position and had a thought.

“I thought, ‘There’s no one better now,’ and he did a great swing at it,” Boone said.

Torres went home early, then hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning as the Yankees won their 10th game in a row, losing 3-2 to the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night.

“It’s a really good win against a good team,” Boone said.

This is the longest winning streak in the Majors this season, and the longest in New York since the 13-game run last August 14-27.

“We’re playing really good baseball,” said Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery. “We’re doing what we need to do to win, just playing good defense, situational hitting. It feels good to win a close game.”

The Yankees have won at least 17 of their first 23 games, and the first since 2003. Best of New York’s 17-6 record majors.

Giancarlo Stanton started New York’s ninth with a single off Emmy Garcia (0-2), ending a series of four perfect innings for the Blue Jays Relivers. Pinch-runner Tim Lockstrow stole the second, but Josh Donaldson gave a single line to Torres Center Field before the ground out and Aaron Hicks strike out.

“It’s special,” Torres said. “Every time I do small things and help my team win, it’s great for me.”

Boone said Torres has the ability to succeed in critical situations.

“That’s where Gleber is at his best,” Boone said. “There’s a runner, Garcia is a tough guy, especially against right-handed hitters. There’s a great approach in another way, and the game is a winner.”

Clay Holmes (2-0) pitched 1 1-3 innings for the win and Chad Green made the perfect ninth for his first save on three chances.

Torres started scoring through a two-out, two-run drive off Ross Stripling in the fourth game, his third homer of the season.

The Blue Jays went down 9-3 in a one-run game. Toronto has scored three or fewer runs in five of its last six games.

“Every game is close at the moment and we haven’t really been able to do it aggressively,” said Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoya. “But I believe we will.”

New York put the runners in the corner with one out in the third but stripling Aaron Jazz out and let Anthony Rizzo fly. The judge made home runs in his previous three games and five home runs in his previous five games.

Montgomery faced the lowest of three innings but the Blue Jays tied it in the fourth inning. George Springer scored single and goal in the RBI double of Bo Beachet. Beachett went ahead with a fly and then scored Matt Chapman’s two-out single.

Chapman hit against Jonathan Loesiger to finish sixth, putting Beachet in third place.

Toronto’s Alejandro Kirk drew a leadoff walk against reliever Miguel Castro in the seventh, and Tyler Heinmann hit a two-out double, but Holmes came and knocked Springer out.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Lord’s Guerrilla Jr. hit eighth-back back-to-back singles from Holmes but Chapman turned in an innings-ending double play, the third in Toronto’s game.

Montgomery dropped two runs and six hits in five plus innings. He walked none and made five outs.

Stripling allowed two runs and five hits in four innings. He hit three without walking.

All current

All members of the Yankees’ active list were allowed to cross the border into Canada, indicating that they had been vaccinated against COVID-19. The Canadian government requires an individual to take a second ticker dose – or a dose of Johnson & Johnson – at least 14 days before admission.

Web gem

In the second, Stanton jumped to the top of the right-field wall to get to Chapman’s deep drive.

“Amazing,” Torres said. “I think it’s the No. 1 big catch at the Sports Center for a week.”

The Bronx Bomber

The Yankees are 14-1 when they hit at least one home run.

Rivera is missing

Blue Jays third base coach Luis Rivera was out of the team because he was known to have a Covid-19 infection. First base coach Mark Bujinxi was third and field co-ordinator Gil Kim was first.

Instructor’s room

Yankees: Off Joey Gallo (tightening to the left) was out of line for the second day in a row. Boone says Gallo was available to pinch. Gallo left Saturday’s game in Kansas City in the fifth inning. … INF Miguel Anuduja joins Yankees as a taxi squad player.

Blue Jays: LHP Hyun Jean Ryu (arm) will begin a rehabilitation for Buffalo in Triple this Saturday.

Coming next

Yankees RHP Jameson Taylon (1-1, 3.26) starts Tuesday against Blue Jays RHP Alec Manoh (4-0, 1.44). Manoh is 2-0 with a 1.53 ERA at the start of his three careers against the Yankees.