Glimpses of Bigg Boss 15 Jungle Safari: Salman Khan Show

Season 15 of the popular TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ will come out next month from October 2. As always, this time too Salman Khan will be seen hosting the show but this time the season will be different. Before the arrival of this season, we have got some glimpses, which will make you even more crazy.

The theme of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ is ‘Jungle Mein Dangal’. Several promos of this show have been released. It is learned from the promo that this time the show will have tribal based groups, which will be revealed soon. At the same time, family members will be divided into three teams. The teams will be led by three former Bigg Boss contestants Rubina Dilip, Shweta Tiwari and Gauhar Khan.



Many Instagram pages related to ‘Bigg Boss’ have a glimpse of the preparations for season 15. Seeing this glimpse will increase your enthusiasm even more. Here are some glimpses of the preparations for ‘Bigg Boss 15’:



Prateek Sahajpal, Nishant Bhatt, Shamita Shetty will be seen in ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Apart from these three, Umar Riaz, Tejaswi Prakash, Karan Kundra, Afsana Khan, Axa Singh, Simba Nagpal, Donal Bisht and Vishal Kotian could be seen in this season.

Bigg Boss 15 Contestants List: Between Rekha’s bold entry and Jungle Twist, these 12 contestants will enter!

‘Bigg Boss 15’ premieres on October 2 at 9:30 pm on Colors Channel. While Salman Khan will be hosting, Rekha will be seen in a different persona. ‘Bigg Boss 15’ will air Monday through Friday at 10:30 p.m., while the weekend will air at 9 p.m. The weekend will see Salman Khan taking classes for family members in ‘Shaniwar Ka War’ and ‘Sunday Ka War’.