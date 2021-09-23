Glimpses of Bigg Boss 15 Jungle Safari: Salman Khan Show
Many Instagram pages related to ‘Bigg Boss’ have a glimpse of the preparations for season 15. Seeing this glimpse will increase your enthusiasm even more. Here are some glimpses of the preparations for ‘Bigg Boss 15’:
Prateek Sahajpal, Nishant Bhatt, Shamita Shetty will be seen in ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Apart from these three, Umar Riaz, Tejaswi Prakash, Karan Kundra, Afsana Khan, Axa Singh, Simba Nagpal, Donal Bisht and Vishal Kotian could be seen in this season.
‘Bigg Boss 15’ premieres on October 2 at 9:30 pm on Colors Channel. While Salman Khan will be hosting, Rekha will be seen in a different persona. ‘Bigg Boss 15’ will air Monday through Friday at 10:30 p.m., while the weekend will air at 9 p.m. The weekend will see Salman Khan taking classes for family members in ‘Shaniwar Ka War’ and ‘Sunday Ka War’.
