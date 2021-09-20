Glimpses of ‘lost tribe’ Jewish communities in India and Myanmar

In 2017, while I was traveling to India, a friend from the northeastern state of Assam told me about the lost tribal Jewish communities in the neighboring state of Mizoram. Growing up in a Jewish family without fully accepting my parents’ religion, I was curious and wanted to know more.

The Jews of the Lost Tribe, I soon learned, believed to be descendants of the 10 tribes of Israel who were exiled from the ancient kingdom of Israel by the Assyrians around the eighth century BCE, I set out to seek members of the Lost Tribes. And decided to see if they would allow me to take pictures of their rituals and daily life.