Glimpses of ‘lost tribe’ Jewish communities in India and Myanmar
In 2017, while I was traveling to India, a friend from the northeastern state of Assam told me about the lost tribal Jewish communities in the neighboring state of Mizoram. Growing up in a Jewish family without fully accepting my parents’ religion, I was curious and wanted to know more.
The Jews of the Lost Tribe, I soon learned, believed to be descendants of the 10 tribes of Israel who were exiled from the ancient kingdom of Israel by the Assyrians around the eighth century BCE, I set out to seek members of the Lost Tribes. And decided to see if they would allow me to take pictures of their rituals and daily life.
A few weeks later, I reached Aizawl, a city built on top of densely forested hills. I contacted one of the local congregations and arranged a meeting. When two representatives arrived at my dorm, I explained my interest in their community and my desire to take photographs of their religious services and rituals. They seemed open to the idea but non-committed; He will have to talk to the other members before telling me his decision. The next morning, he called and said one of the circles had passed away and invited me to take a funeral photo.
After the funeral, members of the Shalom Tzien Synagogue welcomed me into their community with an enthusiasm I had never encountered before in any of my documentary projects – and neither have I since. He had only limited contact with other Jewish people and had never before met a photographer interested in his community. We had a mutual curiosity, and I found myself answering many of his questions about my upbringing, what life was like in Israel, where I had worked for many years as a photographer and journalist.
One of the members of the congregation in Aizawl was from Chin State in western Myanmar. He told me about a small group of lost tribe Jews in Kalaya, a small town in the Sagaing region of his country. After my time in Aizawl, I decided to find my way there.
After a harrowing series of bus rides lasting more than 24 hours, I arrived at Kalaya—a flat, tropical town surrounded by vast fields—and met some Lost Tribe members. I was sleep deprived and amazed by the visit, but he told me that the whole community was eagerly waiting for me to come to his synagogue. We got on the motorcycle.
The temple, outside the city, was a two-story wooden building with thatched bamboo walls and a sheet-metal roof, surrounded by fields. Inside, I met 20 or so members of the community, who immediately asked me to deliver a speech, which – after spending time with lost tribal communities in Mizoram and heeding similar requests – was not entirely unexpected. Was.
I managed to put a few words together in my restless state and was then treated to a lovely meal prepared by the community in the backyard of the temple.
The community there – which dates back to the 1980s, when a group of Christians converted to Judaism – was more isolated than the people I knew in India. He had never encountered a foreigner before, he said, let alone someone who was Jewish and interested in photographing his community. And yet here, again, I experienced a mutual curiosity and was granted intimate access to their lives.
Lost tribe Jews in northeastern India and north-west Myanmar are by some estimates a minority of less than 10,000. They are easily missed among the Christian and Buddhist populations of the region.
The 1950s saw the formation of several lost tribal communities in northern India. British missionaries had converted most of the local population to Christianity, and some converts saw a connection between their old practices and the rituals of the ancient Jews they had read about in the Old Testament.
Eventually, the belief that their ancestors were a tribe of exiled Israelites began to spread.
In the 1970s, thousands of people from the Shinlung tribe in Northeast India began to adopt the practices and customs of Judaism. With the help of Eliyahu Avichail, a rabbi who traveled the world in search of Lost Tribe communities, some began to move to Israel – though not without encountering suspicion from the Israelis, who sided with his motives, his honesty, and Judaism. Their historical ties were questioned.
Rabbi Avicail named the group Bani Menashe, meaning son of Manasseh, one of the 10 lost tribes.
The Jews I met in Aizawl told me that they face some discrimination in India. For example, it is difficult for them to find a job that gives them time to observe the Jewish Sabbath and other holidays. Several members of the Lost Tribe said they no longer felt like they were in their countries of origin. Almost everyone expressed a desire to make aliyah – to emigrate to Israel, the land they consider their true homeland, as God had promised them.
Over the past 30 years, thousands of members of lost tribe communities in northeast India have migrated to Israel – partly because, in 2005, the Bani Menashe were officially declared descendants from the original tribe of Manasseh.
Initially, I was interested in how Lost Tribe Jews were redefining what it means to be Jewish—by emphasizing their faith and gaining acceptance by the Israeli government. The existence of these communities complicates notions of Jewish identity while emphasizing its resilience.
But when I spent time photographing and speaking with members of Lost Tribes, I found myself impressed by the honesty with which they brought the Jewish faith into their lives.
And more recently, I find myself returning to memory of the morning I photographed Shabbat services at the temple in Kalay—and how the congregation’s Hebrew prayers blend with the sounds of church bells and Buddhist chants. that reverberate in the distance.
Daniel Taper is a photojournalist based in New York City. you can follow their work instagram.
