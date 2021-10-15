Global Hunger Index 2021: Ex IAS Surya Pratap Singh Took A DIG On PM Narendra Modi: It was said that I will not eat nor will I eat – India is more backward than Pakistan in the hunger index, people started making such comments, former IAS Taunt PM – Was told that I would neither eat nor let me eat

Global Hunger Index 2021: After the release of this list, the Modi government is being surrounded on social media. Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh has also made a post in which he has targeted the Modi government.

The list of Global Hunger Index ie Global Hunger Index 2021 has been released. India’s rank in this list is also behind neighboring countries Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal. India ranks 101st out of 116 countries. India is also included in 31 countries where the problem of hunger is considered very serious. After the release of this list, the Modi government is being surrounded on social media. Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh has also made a post in which he has targeted the Modi government saying that ‘Bangladesh and Pakistan have been defeated in starvation’. Congratulations, Modi ji.

Reacting to this news, Congress leader Srinivas Biwi took a jibe at the Modi government and said- ‘Global Hunger Index 2021: Out of a total of 116 countries, India reached 101st place, even behind Nepal and Pakistan! Thank you, when will Modi ji’s banners be put up?’

Journalist Sagarika Ghosh said- ‘Despite flashy government advertisements, more Indians are starving than ever before. Hunger levels in India are “alarming”. India has dropped to 101st rank in the Global Hunger Index. Our country lags behind almost all its South Asian neighbours. Shameful and sad #GlobalHungerIndex2021′

Kapil Sibal also made a tweet and said- ‘Happy Modi ji. Poverty, hunger, you made the country a global power, you also increased our digital economy. Rank was 94 in Global Hunger Index-2020, now we have come to rank 101 in 2021. Even behind Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nepal!’

Anoop Swaroop wrote- ‘Unbelievable. Is it just another media rumor that India has slipped from 94 to 101 in the Global Hunger Index when we are told that “all is well”? Is this an international conspiracy to defame India? A woman named Surbhi said- ‘First petrol then diesel crossed 100, now Global Hunger Index rank 101, thank you very much Modi ji.’ Journalist Diksha Nitin Raut said- ‘Only one promise that Modi ji had made- ‘Na Khaunga Na Khane Dunga’.