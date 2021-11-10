Global Leaders Pledge to End Deforestation by 2030



“What we’re doing here is trying to change the economy on the ground to make forests more alive than dead,” said Iron Bloomgarden, whose group helps emergency, public and private investors match forest countries and provinces seeking payments. To reduce deforestation.

Participating governments have pledged to “support small landowners, local people and local communities, who depend on forests for their livelihoods and play an important role in their management.”

Increasing research has shown that nature is healthy in a quarter of the world’s lands that are owned or owned by indigenous peoples. But according to the Rainforest Foundation Norway, tropical countries receive less than one percent of their climate funding to reduce deforestation.

Tuntiak Katan, general coordinator of the Global Alliance of Territorial Communities and a member of the Shuar people in Amazon Ecuador, praised the support of indigenous and local communities but questioned their ability to dispose of money as a broken system. “If this financing is not working directly and working shoulder to shoulder with the local people, it will not have the desired effect,” he said.

The value of healthy forests goes far beyond their ability to keep carbon away. They filter water, cool the air and make it rain, support agriculture elsewhere. They are also fundamental to the conservation of biodiversity, which is enduring its own crisis as extinction rates rise. This year, scientists found that parts of the Amazon began emitting more carbon than they could absorb, as dry conditions and increasing deforestation led to more fires and degraded ecosystems.

China is the largest signatory to the deforestation declaration, but the country’s top leader, Xi Jinping, did not attend the climate talks in Glasgow. China’s growing population and industry over the past decade have caused great damage to forests, although more recently, it has promised to replant forests and expand sustainable tree planting.

Forests now cover 23 percent of China’s territory, up from 17 percent in 1990, according to the World Bank. Although some research has called into question the extent and quality of that extended forest cover, the government has made expanded forestry the cornerstone of its climate policy, and many areas of the country are significantly greener than they were a few decades ago.