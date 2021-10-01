Global Natural Gas Crunch Affects Consumers and Industry

Much of the world is concerned about sudden natural gas shortages, and the effects are being felt in increasing frustration with increased utility bills, closed factories and the coming of winter.

In Asia, Europe and Latin America, consumers still grapple with the pandemic, with rising energy costs that exceed natural gas prices, which have quadrupled in some regions in recent months, to a record this week. reached a high level. Manufacturers of chemicals, steel, ceramics and other goods that require large amounts of energy are looking to squeeze their bottom lines, and in some cases, suspend operations.

In South Korea, electricity rates have risen for the first time since 2013, and small businesses that have been struggling under months of strict pandemic rules now fear a future price jump. “It’s already hard for small businesses to survive,” said the Korea Federation of Micro Enterprises.

In Brazil, the worst drought in 90 years has curtailed hydroelectric power generation, forcing power generators to import expensive natural gas. After an increase of about 8 per cent in July, the government increased electricity prices by about 7 per cent in September.