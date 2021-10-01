Global Natural Gas Crunch Affects Consumers and Industry
Much of the world is concerned about sudden natural gas shortages, and the effects are being felt in increasing frustration with increased utility bills, closed factories and the coming of winter.
In Asia, Europe and Latin America, consumers still grapple with the pandemic, with rising energy costs that exceed natural gas prices, which have quadrupled in some regions in recent months, to a record this week. reached a high level. Manufacturers of chemicals, steel, ceramics and other goods that require large amounts of energy are looking to squeeze their bottom lines, and in some cases, suspend operations.
In South Korea, electricity rates have risen for the first time since 2013, and small businesses that have been struggling under months of strict pandemic rules now fear a future price jump. “It’s already hard for small businesses to survive,” said the Korea Federation of Micro Enterprises.
In Brazil, the worst drought in 90 years has curtailed hydroelectric power generation, forcing power generators to import expensive natural gas. After an increase of about 8 per cent in July, the government increased electricity prices by about 7 per cent in September.
Europeans are also feeling the pinch. In Spain, the government recently said it would strip profits from energy companies to help rate payers. In Italy, residents were recently hit with a 14 percent increase in their gas bills, along with a nearly 30 percent increase in electricity rates.
“We have to do the dishes or do laundry at night to save money,” says Carla Forny, a teacher in Bologna and a mother of two.
In China, already the world’s biggest importer of natural gas, demand has increased by 13 percent, as the country’s leader Xi Jinping moves away from coal with a plan to clean up the environment.
As a major gas exporter, the United States continues to benefit from strong global demand. Recently, prices that have risen to their highest level in years have prompted calls to rein in overseas shipments. However, US prices are a fraction of the prices seen recently in Europe and Asia.
The global shortage is linked to the growing popularity of natural gas as a fuel for generating electricity, as it produces fewer greenhouse gas emissions than coal. In many countries, it is serving as a cleaner alternative to coal-burning plants as well as older nuclear generators, As power grids await the expansion of renewable sources such as wind and solar.
The increasing reliance on gas means there is less flexibility in the system, especially since the ability to store gas for periods of high usage, such as winter, has been reduced in some countries such as the UK.
After a slight drop in demand last year during the pandemic, global gas consumption is projected to rise 4 percent this year as recovery in manufacturing and other activities hit the industry hard.
Neil Beveridge, senior analyst for Hong Kong at market research firm Bernstein, said the “post-pandemic recovery” is driven by demand for goods rather than services. The focus on building things means a big increase in the consumption of natural gas and electricity for power factories and other industries.
Tanker ships carrying liquefied natural gas from exporters such as the United States, Qatar and Australia are moving to China and Brazil due to higher prices. That’s cutting into deliveries in Europe, where there are concerns that unusually low storage levels – caused by a cold snap last spring – could spell a crisis in the winter, when fuel demand rises in some countries. Disappointing levels of imports from Russia, which is increasing deliveries to China, and declining domestic production in Britain and the Netherlands are also bolstering the European market.
According to consulting firm Rystad Energy, higher gas prices and lower wind speeds, which cut into the electricity generated by wind turbines, mean Europe has used more coal than gas in electricity generation for the first time since 2019. is used.
Few industries have been hit hard, as have fertilizer manufacturers, which use natural gas to make ammonia, a key ingredient in soil amendments.
Tony Will, chief executive officer of CF Industries, one of the world’s largest fertilizer producers, described how the price of gas used at the company’s two British plants more than tripled this year, until CF There was no loss of $300 on each ton of ammonia produced.
The damage became “so great and so negative” that the company could not continue under those conditions, and it closed two plants, making headlines across the UK.
Since then, Mr Will has agreed to a short-term fix: he has reopened one of the plants with the government covering the losses. The government is helping CF pay the bills because the build-up of ammonia results in a valuable byproduct: carbon dioxide, vital to the British meat processing industry as well as to carbonated drinks.
CF isn’t the only fertilizer manufacturer to have been alerted by rising natural gas prices. Norway’s Yara International said last month it was cutting ammonia production at several plants, and German chemical giant BASF has cut production of the crop nutrient because of higher gas prices.
Mr Will, who was speaking by phone from a fertilizer conference in Lisbon, said he had told the British government that fertilizer availability could be the next crisis, potentially jeopardizing next year’s crops.
Analysts say the pressure in the natural gas market is also pushing up oil prices. Traders estimate that, with gas reaching levels in some cases that equate to selling oil for about $170 a barrel, some industries may see oil instead of gas (recently around $75 to $80 per barrel). barrel) has a huge incentive to burn. Power demand, boost demand.
Analysts say where gas prices go from here depends on the severity of winter. A cold winter could push prices even higher, and risk shortages and industry closures, and will most likely lead to lawmakers scrambling to respond.
On the other hand, hot weather can lead to a sharp drop in prices. The futures markets are showing a decline at much lower levels next spring.
“We are putting our industry and our homes in the hands of the weather,” said Marco Alvera, chief executive of Snum, a large Italian gas company.
Weather aside, analysts say the world is heading towards an energy and gas market that is tighter than in recent years. The pandemic and other factors have caused companies to delay investments in new fossil fuel projects, including liquefied natural gas terminals. Bernstein estimates that only a third of the volume of additional LNG will hit the market in the next three years, as has been the case in the past three years. In some countries, such as the UK, nuclear power plants are being shut down, and not replaced quickly.
Growing concern about climate change, expressed by shareholders or through court cases, such as a Dutch court’s decision in May to Shell to cut greenhouse-gas emissions, has led some companies to develop new multibillion-dollar fossil-fuels. May hesitate to invest in projects.
The result is likely to be a “more volatile” market, as power networks shift sources of energy from oil, gas and coal to clean energy, said Carlos Torres Diaz, head of gas and electricity at Rystad Energy. The drawback of renewable energy is that they are dependent on the sun and wind.
Ultimately the vast installation of sun and wind and other clean sources could help protect consumers from the tyranny of global commodity markets. But the events of this fall suggest that the goal is a long way off.
