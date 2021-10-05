Global stocks have risen after Wall Street’s fall.

Global markets showed signs of stabilization on Tuesday as European stocks turned slightly positive at noon, indicating that investor sentiment towards technology stocks was improving. Futures markets that predict US stock movement suggested Wall Street will open marginally higher. Stocks have fallen sharply over the past month amid concerns about the coronavirus and a lack of policy consensus on a major spending package in Washington. Technology stocks have come under particular pressure as Facebook and other online giants face more political scrutiny. The S&P 500 has fallen more than 5 percent since September 2. The S&P 500 fell 1.3 percent on Monday amid those concerns. The opening of Asian markets continued with gains on Tuesday. Stocks were the worst performers in Japan, with the Nikkei 225 falling 2.2 percent. Shares in South Korea and Australia followed suit. But Asian shares fell later in the trading day, with Hong Kong and Taiwan ending higher, and that momentum has so far passed into intraday trading in Europe. The FTSE 100 in London was up 0.5 per cent, while the DAX in Germany was up 0.2 per cent and the CAC 40 in France was up 0.5 per cent. Investors were reacting to the resumption of Facebook’s services – the social network in the United States and its WhatsApp and Instagram apps were shut down for several hours on Monday – and some mixed economic indicators, including a better final for services in the UK. figure was included. Survey of purchasing managers. read more

“We knew the global supply chain was risky before we had COVID,” said Robert Ohmire, Voth’s head of global procurement. Credit… Felix Schmidt for The New York Times Almost everything needed to operate German factories is in short supply, not only computer chips but also plywood, copper, aluminum, plastics and raw materials such as cobalt, lithium, nickel and graphite, which are important elements of electric car batteries. According to the European Central Bank, if not for supply constraints, exports would have been 7 percent higher in the first six months of the year. Germany is particularly vulnerable because of its reliance on manufacturing and trade. About half of Germany’s economic output depends on the export of cars, machine tools and other goods, compared to only 12 percent in the United States. Economists have begun to predict a “bottleneck recession.” Already many firms are expanding their parts inventory, ordering raw materials in advance and finding creative – some might say desperate – ways to keep products out of factory gates. Volkswagen’s truck unit, Trautan, said last month that it was cannibalizing hard-to-find components from trucks that were built but not sold, and re-installing them in trucks that needed it. There were strong orders. READ Also tata Traint Limited made investors rich made investors rs 1 lakh to rs 87 lakh Businesses are caught in a vicious cycle. Robert Ohmire, global head of procurement at Voith, a company based in Heidenheim that builds and equips paper factories and hydropower plants, calls this the toilet paper effect. Just as panic-stricken consumers hoarded toilet paper at the start of the pandemic, companies fearing shortages of key ingredients are ordering more than necessary and stashing them in warehouses. This has created even more scarcity. Companies had little choice. “We are ordering more to protect our business,” Ohmire said. For a long time, companies have thought of ways to bulletproof their supply lines, for example by buying parts and raw materials closer to home rather than subcontracting them on the other side of the planet. Some political leaders have even suggested that the pandemic could be a silver lining, as it would prompt companies to bring manufacturing back to Europe and the United States, creating well-paying factory jobs. Will be born But isolating the networks that move products around the world isn’t that easy, and probably not even a good idea, some economists and business managers say. The recession has turned the German economy into a test case for how companies can be less vulnerable to power outages in China or ships stuck in the Suez Canal. Read article → read more

Owen Diaz, right, with his son Demetric, at their home in Vallejo, Calif. Credit… Ryan Christopher Jones for The New York Times A jury ordered Tesla to pay $137 million to Owen Diaz, a black former employee who accused the carmaker of ignoring racial abuse, his lawyer, Lawrence Organ, said late Monday. “It’s a great thing when one of the richest corporations in America gets to assess the disgusting conditions in its factory for black people,” Mr. Organ of the California Civil Rights Law Group said in an interview. The decision by jury, in federal court in San Francisco, was first reported by Bloomberg News. Tesla’s lawyers did not immediately provide comment. In an interview, Mr Diaz said he was relieved by the jury’s decision. “It took four years to reach this point,” he said on Monday evening. “It’s like a huge weight has been pulled off my shoulders.” Mr Diaz said he worked as an elevator operator at Tesla’s factory in Fremont, Calif., for about a year in 2015 and 2016. There, he said, a supervisor and other colleagues referred to him repeatedly using racial slurs. He also said that employees had made swastikas and scratched a racial adjective in a bathroom stall and that derogatory cartoons of black children were left around the factory. He said that despite repeated complaints, the company did nothing to address the behaviour. “It’s not like they were removing the aggressive behavior, they would just keep adding and adding people,” he said. READ Also Aditya Ghosh to join hands with Rakesh Jhunjhunwala After deliberating for nearly four hours, the jury agreed with Diaz’s claim that Tesla’s failure to address the racism it faced created a hostile work environment, Mr Organ said. . The vast majority of the award – $130 million – was punitive damages for the company. The rest was for the emotional distress Mr Diaz faced, Mr Organ said. Despite the abuse he suffered himself, Mr Diaz said he reached a breaking point when he saw similar racist episodes directed at his son, Demetric, who helped Mr Diaz get his first job at the company. “My son saw his father breaking down in front of him,” said Mr. Diaz. In an internal email to Tesla employees obtained by Mr. Organ and shared with the Times, human resources executive Valerie Kepers Workman underestimated the allegations in the lawsuit. “In addition to Mr. Diaz, three other witnesses (all non-Tesla contract employees) testified at trial that they regularly hear racial slurs (including the N-word) on the Fremont factory floor,” she wrote. “While they all agreed that the use of the N-word in the workplace was not appropriate, they also agreed that most of the time they felt that the language was used in a ‘friendly’ manner and was generally associated with African-American colleagues. Done through.” The company, he wrote in the email, was responding to Mr. Diaz’s complaints, fired two contractors and suspended the other. Tesla does not believe the facts justify the decision, he wrote, but acknowledged that the company was “not right” in 2015 and 2016. “We’re still not perfect,” she said. “But we have come a long way.” Mr. Diaz sued Tesla along with his son and another black former employee, but only the elder Mr. Diaz’s claims followed suit. It was not immediately clear whether Tesla plans to appeal the decision. read more

A woman checks her Instagram account on Monday in New York. Credit… Ed Jones / Agency France-Press – Getty Images With Facebook and Instagram closed for the day on Monday, several social media users took to Twitter to share their sadness, thoughts and jokes. Twitter appeared to be keeping this moment in the headlines. The company’s main account tweeted “hello really everyone, gaining 2.4 million “likes” in just four hours. Other major brands seemed to recognize the social media company’s marketing coup. Official McDonald’s Account “Hi what can I get you” replied. “59.6 million nuggets for my friends,” Twitter account reacted. Some companies used the opportunity to market their products. Netflix tweeted An image from his new hit show “Squid Game” shows a contestant in the series being labeled as “Twitter” and saving the life of a contestant labeled “everyone”. READ Also More Women Muscle In on the World of Vintage Cars Even Zion National Park got in on the fun. “Facebook and Instagram are still down, so we’ll just keep tweeting,” Park’s account said. Twitter, with a chirping video of the bird. Some users, such as a cartoonist, Jhonen Vasquez, took the jokes a bit further. “All Facebook networks are closed for now. I can’t help but be excited to see what new joy-degrading, life-destroying horrors reveal to take their place,” he said. deployment of. Some made fun of the lack of their favorite social media apps to distract that their productivity was on Monday. “Instagram and Facebook should go down everyday,” said Bendela Cream, an artist. “I haven’t been this productive since 2006.” For some people whose work involves using Facebook, a network problem meant being interrupted one day. “Social media manager at work today,” posted Motorola Twitter, with the popular GIF of the lost John Travolta. Radio network iHeartRadio investigates social media interactions with Twitter Post She said, “Dear fellow social media manager… you doing all right?” People heaped on his criticism of Facebook. Jokes about the shutdown converged with comments from politicians such as Senator Ed Markey, a Democrat from Massachusetts, about Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager who shared thousands of documents with The Wall Street Journal and lawmakers, revealing It turns out that Facebook knew that its services were causing many disadvantages. . “Facebook Is Down Now,” Senator Markey said in a tweet, “So it’s a good time to listen to whistleblower Francis Haugen.” While many shared the jokes on Twitter, others acknowledged the seriousness of the matter, as Facebook’s apps depend on many of its three billion users for communication. “Well, when Instagram and Facebook took off it was all jokes and gifs, but if Gmail and Twitter went down too, the anger would start to creep in,” said Ayesha Sultan, a columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Twitter. “I’m already starting to miss the constant WhatsApp messages from my family. Oh my god, I’m getting lonely, and it’s only been 4 hours now.” read more

Checking in on Southwest Airlines flights at an airport in Chicago in January. Credit… Scott Olson / Getty Images Southwest Airlines said on Monday that it would require all of its 54,000-plus employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the first week of December to remain at work. The company’s chief executive, Gary Kelly, said the budget carrier needs to follow competitors including United Airlines, Alaska Airlines and Jet Blue in needing shots for its employees. The company has a contract with the federal government, which now requires all employees of federal contractors to be vaccinated. The airline industry was hit hard during the pandemic as borders closed, tourism evaporated, and far-flung working travelers were kept at home. It has seen business boom in recent months as more people are vaccinated and travel restrictions are eased around the world. United Airlines made vaccines mandatory for its 67,000 US-based employees in August. American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, United and JetBlue have since made similar announcements. The company said Southwest employees must be fully vaccinated or “approved for religious, medical or disability housing” by December 8.



