Global supply crunch reaches Haitian aid group
In the face of a catastrophic and permanent shortage of goods throughout the global economy, even aid organizations such as food banks and clothing distributors are mired in chaos. Many are struggling to secure the things they need, increasing shortages in vulnerable communities.
In Haiti, one of the world’s poorest countries, efforts to increase household income are facing a new problem triggered by a global supply chain turmoil – a shoe shortage.
The Haitian American Caucus, a non-profit organization, imports donated, used shoes from the United States and sells them at a reduced price to women who sell them on sidewalks and markets, thereby providing vitality to their families. Cash is earned.
Caucus is delivering about 100,000 pairs of shoes a month, but it could manage four times as much if only more inventory comes in, said its executive director, Samuel Dargin.
“That pair of shoes represents so much,” he said. “It represents a mother being able to send a child to school, afford health care, and feed her family, perhaps two meals a day instead of one.”
Two years into a relentless pandemic, the world economy is plunged into logistical difficulties. Factories in Asia are struggling to meet the demand for their products. There is a dearth of shipping containers and healthy hands for unloading ports. Trucks are lying idle due to lack of drivers, warehouses are full of goods.
This turmoil may seem far from Haiti, but it helps explain why Mr. Dargin’s schedule and shoes await
Already this year, Haiti has suffered a devastating earthquake and the assassination of the president, to say nothing of a deadly pandemic combined with the stress of everyday life in a country where people can take very little. The great supply chain disruption is now adding to the tension.
The supplier of Mr. Dargin’s shoes, a nonprofit based in Nashville called Souls4Soles, itself is facing shoe shortages as manufacturers donate inventory in a frantic bid to satisfy retail customers. Have more of it.
Rising global supply chains remains a serious problem for multinational brands that sell goods to customers, and buyers who can’t secure what they love – whether it’s wood, a new car or an exercise bike. But product shortages and shipping bottlenecks have proven to be so persistent and widespread that they are afflicting even organizations that depend on donated goods. Their troubles underscore how the supply chain disorder is spreading far and wide, reaching a pipeline of aid that is generally invisible to the wider world.
Huge retailers like Target, Nike and Home Depot — all of which have admitted problems stocking the shelves — can stock merchandise. And they may pay extra to ensure their products are passed on to overbooked cargo ships, even as fares on routes from China to the West Coast of the United States increased by ten during the pandemic. fold increased.
But non-profit organizations lack such tools. They’re like economy-class passengers stuck at an airport after a blizzard, looking for first-class customers to grab all available seats.
In Jacksonville, Fla., Teri Ketchum, chief executive of Presbyterian Social Ministries, collects donated children’s clothing and distributes it to community agencies in her area and as far away as the Philippines.
Last year, with people stuck at home in the pandemic lockdown, many people emptied basements and closets, leading to a surge in donated clothes. This year, as schools reopen, demand for children’s clothing has outpaced Ms. Ketchum’s supply.
“At least once a week, some local fellow comes in to say, ‘Do you have any children’s clothes,’ and we have to say, ‘No, we don’t have this,'” she said.
business and economy
The shortage is coinciding with the end of several government relief programs for those whose livelihoods have been hurt by the pandemic – such as emergency unemployment benefits and eviction moratoriums that protect their rents behind.
“If people were struggling before, they are at rock bottom now,” Ms Ketchum said. “Now, it’s, ‘Do I buy food, or do I buy clothes?’ Clothes are the last thing a parent who is already stretched is going to do.”
Middle Tennessee’s Second Harvest Food Bank oversees a food delivery operation serving about 400,000 people in 46 counties, relying on donations from grocery stores in the area. Second Harvest also distributes low-cost food to affiliates across the country.
During the first wave of the pandemic, as families made more food at home, demand for groceries soared, local supermarket shelves dwindled and resulted in fewer donations. This prompted Second Harvest to buy more groceries.
But given the lack of supplies, the organization has had to widen its footprint, bringing in pasta and macaroni and cheese from Thailand and India.
In recent months, Second Harvest has shifted back to domestic suppliers, but its orders still face delays as food processing companies are slowed by difficulties importing ingredients.
Unable to find low-sodium green beans—a popular item—Second Harvest distributes the generic variety instead, while consulting recipients should rinse the beans before cooking to watch their salt intake. When shortages made it impossible to buy spaghetti sauce, Second Harvest found a restaurant supplier who had excess quantities of bulk sauces packaged in plastic bags.
“We have a trailer load of pasta that has to go to Denver, and it’s two weeks late,” said Nancy Keel, the organization’s president and chief executive. “It’s like a moving target. You don’t know where you’re going to fall short next.”
In Nashville, Soles4Souls – the organization that supplies Mr Dargin’s program in Haiti – has been forced to withdraw plans to distribute shoes to homeless children in schools across the United States.
The program, known as 4Every Kid, was aimed at distributing 75,000 pairs of shoes to homeless students this year, but has slashed the target to 50,000.
“Some kids really don’t come to school if they don’t have a pair of shoes to wear, especially when the weather gets really bad,” said Cathy Klein, homeless coordinator for Milwaukee Public Schools. Number of shoes this year through the 4EveryKid program.
Soles4Souls relies on contributions from leading footwear companies to new shoes. As companies struggle to meet retail orders, they have sharply cut charitable contributions.
“Typically, we get the product that’s worth more,” said Rod Arnold, Souls4Souls’ chief marketing officer. “Everyone’s just saying, ‘We’re selling everything we can get our hands on.'”
Earlier this year, a shortage of shipping containers in Chinese ports slowed loading of factory goods while increasing shipping costs. Then the Suez Canal ended – a major corridor connecting Asia with Europe. Since May, Chinese authorities have temporarily suspended operations at two major container ports.
In recent weeks, Vietnam – a major manufacturer of footwear – has imposed a strict lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. It has stopped production, delaying shipments of the finished shoes.
“What we’re hearing from our partners and donors is, ‘We want to help you. We believe in what you do. Just don’t have the product. We don’t have it,'” chief of Souls4Souls Executive Buddy Tester said. “They have other things they’re prioritizing.”
There is also the rising cost of trucking, which is hindering shipments of used shoes destined for Haiti.
Before the pandemic, moving a truckload of shoes from California to Soles4Souls’ main warehouse in Alabama cost $2,500 and probably took four days, Mr. Tester said. Now, it costs as much as $7,000 and could take two weeks.
That same dynamic on the ocean has sabotaged the workings of Soles4Souls’ partners around the world.
The organization has often acted as a matchmaker, brokering shipments of mislabeled batches of shoes and clothing from factories in Asia to thrift stores in Transnistria, a separate state in Moldova. Thrift stores offer careers to young people who grew up in orphanages.
But as the price of shipping a container from Vietnam to Ukraine has risen fivefold, thrift stores have had to sharply cut back on their purchases.
“The nonprofit is really at the end of the line in terms of what we can afford,” said Mike Schaary, chief operating officer at Soles4Souls. “People aren’t bringing in the amount of stuff they used to.”
