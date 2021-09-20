Global #supply #crunch #reaches #Haitian #aid #group

In the face of a catastrophic and permanent shortage of goods throughout the global economy, even aid organizations such as food banks and clothing distributors are mired in chaos. Many are struggling to secure the things they need, increasing shortages in vulnerable communities.

In Haiti, one of the world’s poorest countries, efforts to increase household income are facing a new problem triggered by a global supply chain turmoil – a shoe shortage.

The Haitian American Caucus, a non-profit organization, imports donated, used shoes from the United States and sells them at a reduced price to women who sell them on sidewalks and markets, thereby providing vitality to their families. Cash is earned.

Caucus is delivering about 100,000 pairs of shoes a month, but it could manage four times as much if only more inventory comes in, said its executive director, Samuel Dargin.